The construction industry was blessed with many new roadbuilding machines in 2025, from both the largest OEMs and some smaller players in the market.

Caterpillar machines released or updated seven machines on this year's list, while John Deere announced its largest-ever single pan model scrapers.

Announcements for new motors graders and scrapers grabbed a lot of attention in 2025, with seven appearing in this year's roundup vs. just one in last year's edition. And among them is LiuGong's first motor grader for the North American market, the 4215D.

Among the innovative innovations highlighted this year (found at the end of this list) was a world-first: ShoulderMaster's CP1000 center paver for compact track loaders.

And with that, here is the top roadbuilding equipment of 2025 as chosen by Equipment World editors:

Asphalt Pavers

Equipment World

BOMAG Unveils CR820T-2 for Contractors Wanting Bigger Paving Jobs

BOMAG’s new 8-foot CR802T-2 rubber-track paver, unveiled at the 2025 World of Asphalt in St. Louis, is designed for contractors wanting to start larger paving projects.

It features a 10-ton hopper, 173-horsepower engine and variable paving widths up to 16 feet.

Zachary Watson, BOMAG Americas paving product manager, says the CR802T-2 is great for contractors looking to enter the highway paving market.

Astec

Astec: New EZR3 Screed Delivers Greater Stability, Durability, Mat Smoothness

Astec introduced the new EZR3 rear-mounted screed for highway-class pavers this year.

The company says it focused on a balanced design for the screed for greater tractor stability and durability. The results, according to Astec, are “consistent, high-quality results with every pass.”

The screed can pave at widths of 8 feet all the way up to 30 feet with extensions, depending on the model. Its increased stability reduces deflection when paving at wider widths for smoother, flatter mats and enables it to maintain the angle of attack during full-width paving, according to Astec.

Wirtgen Group

Vögele Debuts Super 800-5 P-Tier Mini Class Paver for Narrow Jobs

Vögele debuted its next-generation Super 800-5 P-Tier mini class paver at this year's Bauma show in Germany, with plans to bring it to the U.S. in 2026.

The paver is designed for narrow construction projects, with operating widths between 1.6 and 11.5 feet with extending screeds AB 200 and AB 220. The Super 800-5 is 6.7 feet tall, 10.1 feet wide and 16 feet long. Vögele pavers are also beginning to take on the tier strategy of parent company John Deere.

The paver has a 6.4-ton hopper, which includes hydraulically adjustable walls to adjust to material feed. The hopper can also be folded in two, creating an unrestricted view for easier movement and loading.

Concrete Pavers

Power Curbers

Power Curbers Launches 4-Track 5704-D Concrete Slipform Paver

Power Curbers rolled out the 5704-D Max at World of Concrete 2025 as a four-track version of its popular concrete slipform paver for added stability on pouring highway barrier wall and other large tasks.

“The Power Curber 5704-D Max is the latest generation of the world’s number-one selling slipform machine that pours curb and gutter, sidewalk, barrier, ditches, paving, tunnels, agricultural and specialized applications,” the company says. “It features a compact size, simple design, easy operation and high productivity.”

The Power Curber 5700-D Max launched in 2019 with three tracks as a replacement for the 5700-C. The company has heard requests for a four-track model and has responded with the new 5704-D, which can pour up to 8-foot concrete barrier wall as well as variable wall.

Cold Planers

Wirtgen Group

Wirtgen’s New W 250 XF Milling Machine Boosts Horsepower, Speeds Drum Changes

Wirtgen’s latest milling machine, the W 250 XF, is now available in the U.S. with a dual-engine boost in horsepower, integrated systems for improved automation and a quick-change drum assembly system.

The W 250 XF features 21% more engine power than its predecessor – the W 250, released in 2010 – through a dual-engine drive that uses 18-liter John Deere 6180HD engines for a maximum 1,207 horsepower. The optimized torque curves of the engines mean less fuel consumption, even at maximum milling depth.

The machine can store up to 343 gallons of fuel and 1,188 gallons of water. It has a top speed of 3.3 mph and can mill at up to 288 feet per minute.

Equipment World

Cat Updates PM600, PM800 Cold Planers for Cab Comfort, Visibility, Ease of Use

Caterpillar’s newly updated PM622 cold planer has been fine tuned for improved operator comfort, visibility and ease of use, the company says.

Featuring a 630-horsepower C18 engine and an 88-inch milling width, attendees at the 2025 World of Asphalt trade show got a first look at a variety of improvements for the cold planer. The updates also extend to Cat's PM620, PM820, PM822 and PM825 models, with milling widths ranging from 79.1 to 98.6 inches.

Blue Diamonds Attachments

Blue Diamond Debuts Self-Leveling Cold Planers for Skid Steers, CTLs

Blue Diamond Attachments has rolled out a new eight-model lineup of Extreme Duty Series 2 Cold Planers for both high- and low-flow skid steers and compact track loaders.

The self-leveling cold planers are designed for road surface milling, concrete scarification and asphalt removal applications. Milling widths range from 14 to 48 inches, and milling depths range from 4.3 to 6.7 inches, depending on the model. They have a working speed of up to 16.4 feet per minute.

Compactors

BOMAG

BOMAG’s Next Single-Drum Roller Offers 3 Compaction Modes, New Oscillation

The latest addition to BOMAG’s roller Performance Line – the BW 177 BVO-5 PL – offers contractors multiple compaction modes, fuel savings and new oscillation and compaction technology, the company says.

Operators will be working with a 66.5-inch-wide drum capable of delivering up to 968 cubic yards of compaction output per hour. Additionally, the new single-drum compactor boasts a 140.8-pound-per-inch static linear load and 33,720 pounds of centrifugal force, suited for lift thicknesses up to 31.5 inches for rock fill, 19.7 inches for gravel and 15.7 inches for mixed soils.

JCB

JCB Expands Vibratory Tandem Roller Lineup with Two New Models

A year after relaunching its Vibromax vibratory tandem roller line, JCB is adding two new, larger models to its lineup.

The 8,820-pound CT380 and the 9,920-pound CT430 join the compact CT160 and mid-size CT260, giving contractors a variety of size classes for tight urban spaces to large-scale infrastructure projects.

The CT380 has dual drum widths of 51 inches and delivers centrifugal forces of up to 13,800 pounds, while the CT430 comes in a 55-inch width with up to 14,600 pounds of centrifugal force per drum. Both models are powered by 48.9-horsepower, 3-cylinder engines and have a maximum travel speed of 6.2 mph.

Equipment World

Dynapac Rolls Out New CP28 as Industry’s Heaviest Pneumatic Tire Roller

At this year’s World of Asphalt tradeshow in St. Louis, Missouri, Dynapac unveiled its all-new CP28, coming soon to the U.S. market and "the heaviest ballastable pneumatic tire roller on the market," the company says.

Eric Booth, compaction product manager at Dynapac North America, says the CP28 is a staggered roller with four wheels in front and back, and it can be ballasted from 21,000 to 68,000 pounds. Ballasting the CP28 can be done by either adding steel plates to the front or rear compartments or using materials like wet sand, water, steel shot and scrap metal.

Hamm

Hamm Debuts 3 Earthwork Compactors with Better Fuel Efficiency, More Options

Hamm is rolling out three new compactors for earthworks: the 11-metric-ton HC 100i, 12-metric-ton HC 110i and 13-metric-ton HC 130i G-Tier.

All models are available with an 84.3-inch smooth drum or padfoot drum, delivering high centrifugal forces and linear loads, the company says.

The compactor’s 115-horsepower, Tier 4 Final Deere engine features an eco mode to reduce fuel consumption. With this mode engaged, the frequency and compaction forces remain consistently high even at a reduced engine speed, Hamm says, which saves fuel and cuts emissions.

Motor Grader/Scrapers

Equipment World

Cat Launches 140 Lever Motor Grader with New Cab, Loads of Added Tech

The industry’s top-selling motor grader just got a ground-up redesign. Caterpillar introduced its all-new 140 Lever Motor Grader at the 2025 Public Works Expo, featuring a new cab design and loads of added technology.

The 140 is also available in a joystick control configuration, which debuted at Bauma 2025. While the cab and controls are different, the bulk of the features on the machine remain the same.

LiuGong

LiuGong Enters North American Motor Grader Market with the 4215D

LiuGong has unveiled its first motor grader for the North American market with the 39,683-pound, 225-horsepower 4215D.

Jointly designed by teams from China, the U.K. and the U.S., LiuGong says the 4215D is ideal for “use in high-end markets,” such as road construction, airport runway leveling and other earthwork projects. The company offers five additional D Series motor grader models, ranging from 27,778 pounds to 45,194 pounds, in other markets that we suspect may be introduced in the U.S.

K-Tec

K-Tec Unveils New 1230 Scraper That's 10,000 Lbs. Lighter, 16% More Productive

K-Tec says its new 1230 pull pan scraper delivers faster loading and increased capacity, despite weighing nearly 10,000 pounds less than a typical 30-cubic-yard model.

The 1230, which replaces the 1228 in K-Tec’s lineup, delivers a 2-yard increase in heaped capacity, a 72,000-pound maximum load rating and strong torsional rigidity under load. It is compatible with tractors with 300 horsepower or more.

Caterpillar

Cat Motor Graders Get New “No Adjustments for Life” High-Performance Circle

Three of Caterpillar’s popular joystick-control motor graders are now available with a new High-Performance Circle, which delivers increased torque and requires “no adjustments for the life of the grader,” the company says.

The new circle is designed for JOY models of the Cat 140, 150 and 160 graders and replaces the previous open circle and drawbar. The graders range between 179 and 224 horsepower and operating weights of 42,647 and 45,547 pounds. Blade widths are 12 to 14 feet.

Case CE

Case CE Launches New D Series Motor Graders with Improved Performance, Control

Case CE has rolled out its new D Series line of motor graders, designed to make precision roadbuilding easier and more efficient.

The D-Series motor graders build off the same platform and drive system as their C Series predecessors, while upgrading the cab with a new layout that features intuitive electro-hydraulic controls, a new keypad control, a touchscreen display and a new Case SiteConnect modem for advanced telematics capabilities.

Equipment World

Deere Expands Scraper Line with its Largest-Ever Direct-Hitch Models (Video)

John Deere has expanded its scraper lineup with its largest single pan models yet, the 3012 Direct Hitch (DH) Scraper and the 3812 Direct Hitch (DH) Scraper.

The new four-tire 3012 DH and 3812 DH can self-load quickly and offer heaped capacities from 30 to 38 cubic yards for large earthmoving operations. Deere debuted the new pans at its 2025 Construction Field Days customer event in Sacaton, Arizona.

Ligchine

New E-Z Grader for CTLs Designed to Level Jobsite Before Paving

Ligchine has rolled out the new E-Z Grader attachment for compact track loaders designed to prepare accurate subgrade before concrete or asphalt paving with the company’s laser-guided screeds.

The attachment has a built-in roller compactor, retractable ripper shanks and deployable wings. It can grade in 2D or 3D machine control and is compatible with major CTL brands, according to Ligchine.

Miscellaneous

Sakai America

Sakai Offers New Echelon Mode for Asphalt Rollers to Prevent Jobsite Collisions

Sakai’s Guardman automatic braking system is getting a safety boost with a new Echelon Mode for its highway-class SW884 and SW994 asphalt tandem rollers, which prevents collisions among rollers, personnel and other objects.

The Guardman system uses millimeter-wave radar or 3D LiDAR, depending on the model, to prevent roller collisions when performing echelon – staggered and offset – compaction. The addition of the Echelon Mode minimizes unnecessary braking, while still maintaining its ability to automatically brake if necessary to prevent accidents.

Ammann

Ammann Adds Automatic Amplitude & Frequency Control to Rollers

Swiss compaction equipment manufacturer Ammann has updated its intelligent compaction system Amman Compaction Expert to automatically control and adjust amplitude and frequency.

ACEpro is now available for pivot-steered asphalt tandem rollers and single-drum soil and aggregate rollers. It is being integrated into the ARP 75 and ARP 75 C pivot-steer tandem rollers.

John Deere

John Deere Intros Path Mapping System for Snowplowing with Motor Graders

John Deere has developed a new satellite-based mapping system for its motor graders to keep operators safe and prevent property damage when plowing snow-covered roads.

Called John Deere Path, it uses the company’s StarFire receiver, G5 display and Operations Center to keep motor graders on the road and away from obstacles. The system can even be used on plow trucks.

Pretred

The "Colorado Barrier" Becomes First Rubber Barrier Approved for U.S. Roads

Drivers across the U.S. could soon be seeing rubber safety barriers made of recycled tires on roads instead of concrete or plastic ones.

Pretred says its Colorado Rubber Barrier is "the world's first rubber barrier for use on U.S. roadways as a suitable alternative to concrete."

The barrier is specifically designed for use on public roadways and has been certified for use on roads with speed limits up to 44 mph. The barrier is named after its state of origin and as a counterpart to the traditional concrete “Jersey” barriers.

BOMAG

BOMAG Reveals its Smallest Tamper, the BT 30, for Utility Trenching

BOMAG unveiled its new – and smallest – handheld BT 30 tamper for compacting clay, silt and mixed soils for such things as cable and pipeline trenching, road and asphalt repairs, and paving and foundation preparation.

At about 71 pounds, the tamper is light and easy to lift and transport. Its plate width is a narrow 5.5 inches. It delivers up to 790 vibrations per minute, with the impact frequency controlled by a thumb-operated throttle on the handle. It has a jump height of 1.8 inches.

Dynapac

Dynapac Enters Distributor Truck Market with New DT2000

At this year’s World of Asphalt tradeshow, Dynapac had its brand new DT2000 distributor truck on display, complete with an air pressure cleaning system and operator platform.

The 2,000-gallon AC (asphalt concrete) and bitumen distributing machine comes with 15.7-foot telescopic spray bar, which operators can activate through the same interface that controls the spray tips. The DT2000 has a minimum spray width of 8 feet and a maximum of 16 feet.

Innovative Inventions

ShoulderMaster

ShoulderMaster Unveils "World’s First" Center Paver Attachment for Compact Track Loaders

Australia-based manufacturer ShoulderMaster unveiled the CP1000 center paver for compact track loaders at this year’s World of Asphalt trade show, the world's first attachment of its kind, the company says.

The new attachment for compact track loaders is designed for use with asphalt and gravel on narrow paving projects, utility trenches and micro-patching.

The CP1000 features an 88-cubic-foot hopper capacity and can receive material from any conventional size truck, the company says. The paver uses a chain-driven, heat-rated belt to handle asphalt.

Wirtgen Group

Hamm Debuts Real-time Asphalt Density Sensor for HD+ Rollers

During this year’s World of Asphalt in St. Louis, Hamm showed off its brand new Smart Compact Pro real-time density technology for its HD+ series of tandem rollers.

The system adds a real-time density scan sensor beneath the center of the roller that determines the asphalt density by measuring the dielectric conductivity, which forms the basis for correlation with density or porosity.

Holms Attachments

Holms Debuts Sweeper Attachment Optimized for Electric Construction Equipment

Using traditional hydraulic attachments with electric construction equipment can zap battery runtime. That’s why Swedish manufacturer Holms Attachments has introduced an electric sweeper, designed to maximize the operating time of electric carrier machines.

The eSL, an electric version of the Holms Angle Sweeper SL, boasts up to 30% more machine battery compared to its hydraulic counterpart. “Using electric power provided by the carrier machine increases overall working time due to a more efficient use of the available power,” says Ulf Osterberg, director of product design at Holms Attachments AB.

Caterpillar

New Cat Simulator Delivers Virtual-Reality Training for Asphalt Pavers and Rollers

The latest Cat Simulators from training solutions provider Simformotion allows anyone to train on operating and inspecting asphalt pavers and rollers.

After donning a virtual reality headset, trainees are placed in a highway construction environment, where they’ll pave the highway, compact asphalt and more.

“Operators in the paving industry often face the dual challenges of high employee turnover rates and the need for effective, hands-on training,” said Simformotion Vice President Vanessa Price. “We designed the Cat Simulators VR Paving system specifically to address these issues by providing new and inexperienced operators with a comprehensive, VR-based training experience.”