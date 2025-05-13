Case CE Launches New D Series Motor Graders with Improved Performance, Control

Case CE 836D motor grader
Case CE 836D motor grader
Case CE

Case CE has rolled out its new D Series line of motor graders, designed to make precision roadbuilding easier and more efficient.

The D-Series motor graders build off the same platform and drive system as their C Series predecessors, while upgrading the cab with a new layout that features intuitive electro-hydraulic controls, a new keypad control, a touchscreen display and a new Case SiteConnect modem for advanced telematics capabilities.

The 154-horsepower, 12.3-metric-ton 836D and the 192-horsepower, 15.4-metric-ton 856D both feature Powershift transmissions and four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive options. All-wheel-drive models have a creep mode for compaction work.

The grader’s low-profile ROPS/FOPS cab offers a reduced overall height for easier transportation between jobsites, while maintaining full-width tinted windows for a clear view to the front of the machine and moldboard.

The new customizable 8-inch LCD touchscreen display positioned on the redesigned front console provides access to all machine and maintenance information and serves as a monitor for the rearview camera.

A second console on the righthand side of the cab incorporates the ignition key, the new electronic hand throttle, a cupholder and USB charging ports. The left-hand side of the cab has a storage compartment with a rubber strap and net.

The new graders come in both electro-hydraulic joystick controls or mechanical levers. The electro-hydraulic system uses three-axis joysticks, which are built into multi-adjustable armrests of the standard heated and air-suspended seat. The joysticks are equipped with multiple roller switches and buttons to control all moldboard operation, comfort steering options and TwinLift control, which allows the operator to control both lift cylinders from a single joystick.

Powered by a six-cylinder FPT diesel engine with Hi-eSCR2 emissions technology, the D-Series graders deliver a dual power curve, with automatic switching as higher transmission ratios are reached. This ensures maximum power is available as travel speed increases, Case CE says. The engine is compliant with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) diesel and features a diesel oxidation catalyst with selective catalytic reduction exhaust after-treatment system. An Ergopower transmission automatically delivers smooth shifting between gears, the company says.

Case says the single-radius, high-carbon steel moldboard on a roller-mounted encapsulated slewing ring was designed to protect against impacts and prevent debris buildup, while supporting high mechanical torque for maximum control. 

The grader’s A-shaped frame and central saddle provide stability and versatility for the cutting edge, according to Case. Frame articulation allows the operator to have the leading tires off the material while positioning the main weight and traction directly behind the material for windrowing applications.

For added versatility, buyers can add rear-mounted rippers, blade-mounted scarifiers, front-mounted push blades, 2-foot right-side blade extension, bilateral blade extensions, an overload clutch and additional counterweights. Other available options include 24-inch tires, a tire pressure monitor system and a full LED worklight package.

A large, wide-opening engine layout, grouped service points and fewer grease points make it easy to perform daily checks and refill fluids. The graders come ready to install a range of plug-and-play machine control systems.

The graders come with a Case SiteWatch subscription, a tracking and fleet management tool that allows customers to remotely monitor equipment, geofence machines and proactively alert dealers about machine performance and operating conditions. Additionally, Case ProCare provides machine warranty, planned maintenance, and an Advanced SiteWatch subscription. 

Case CE 836D Motor Grader Specs

  • Frame Type: Articulated
  • Engine: 154-hp FPT N67
  • Weight (with push block and ripper): 26,495 pounds

Case CE 856D Motor Grader Specs

  • Frame Type: Articulated
  • Engine: 173-hp FPT N67
  • Weight (with push block and ripper): 33,995 pounds

 

