Cat Updates PM600, PM800 Cold Planers for Cab Comfort, Visibility, Ease of Use

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 7, 2025
the caterpillar pm622 cold planer
One of the most noticeable cab additions is an adjustable operator seat, ideal for work on long roadways.
Equipment World

Caterpillar’s newly updated PM622 cold planer has been fine tuned for improved operator comfort, visibility and ease of use, the company says.

Featuring a 630-horsepower C18 engine and an 88-inch milling width, attendees at the 2025 World of Asphalt trade show got a first look at a variety of improvements for the cold planer. The updates also extend to Cat's PM620, PM820, PM822 and PM825 models, with milling widths ranging from 79.1 to 98.6 inches.

Quick-Change Grade Control Mounts

One of the big updates to the PM622, according to David Peterson, market professional for Caterpillar cold planers, is a series of small mounts along the outside that allow operators to pick up and move their grade-control box where it’s needed. The PM622 has four of these mounts.

“I can take this thing and easily move it around,” he says. “Just pop it in, put it where you want to. Why do I want to do that? Well, if I'm going against a building or out in traffic, anything like that, I can take it and move it around.”

man removes display from mountEquipment World

Improving Visibility

Another change is recessed panels that no longer impede the sight line of the operator. The lighting under the machine has also been recessed, something Peterson says will further help with operator visibility.

a recessed panelEquipment World

“We've added something called our recessed lighting, our under-canopy lighting,” he says. “These machines have to work a lot at night, for various different reasons, but one of the big things is they're more productive, and we don't impede traffic flow.”

caterpillar recessed lightingEquipment World

Another improvement in visibility is the water-level indicator, now without the previous plastic tube that was hindering efficiency by collecting muck.

“You notice we still have the plugs in the top and the bottom, but what used to be there was a plastic tube,” Peterson says. “Well, water in a plastic tube. What happens? It gets nasty. I can't see through it. Now this water-level indicator, the water truck is driving by, he's going to be able to see right away if this machine needs water. This has [an] approximately 1,000-gallon water tank, and I need water to cool the bits and for dust suppression.”

cat machine water level indicatorEquipment World

Fine-Tuning Details

Some of the changes Caterpillar made to the PM622 build on difficulties operators were having with certain areas. For example, Peterson says, the red handles on the water distribution panel weren’t easy for operators to turn before but have since been updated for easier use.

Another example comes in the redesigned interface between the lower conveyor and the cutter box, which delivers a better seal against leakage. In the same area, Caterpillar updated other components as well.

caterpillar updated ski apparatusEquipment World

“The other thing is the inboard ski apparatus,” Peterson says. “We put a new wear strip on here, and that whole apparatus has changed. It used to be round, and it used to jiggle. We need it to stay in the same spot. You notice the big hole, that used to be a solid piece of metal. Well, now that material is able to fall through there and not collect on it – that's a big deal.”

Additionally, the PM622’s rear storage compartment is now sealed against moisture, something Peterson says was getting in on the first models and corroding tools stored inside.

Cab Upgrades

Moving to the top, a variety of small changes have made the operator experience better on long days. A soft floor mat has been added to help with joint fatigue, and padding has been secured to part of the railings to reduce impact on hands and hips. Even something like a small footrest can make a difference.

“We added a footrest here. Seems like a little thing but talk to an operator: it's a big thing,” Peterson says. “Little less fatigue on that leg, right? We put some nice pads here for your hip, for your arm. So, you can just cozy up in here and run your mill.”

The adjustability of the displays has been improved, and they can now be flipped down into a storage compartment for overnight protection without needing to be disconnected.

cat machine displays in storageEquipment World

One of the most noticeable cab additions is an adjustable operator seat, which Peterson says is ideal for work on long roadways.


