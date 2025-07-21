The 4215D is LiuGong's first model to hit North America. Additional D Series models available in other markets include the 4140D, 4165D, 4180D, 4230D and 4260D.

LiuGong has unveiled its first motor grader for the North American market with the 39,683-pound, 225-horsepower 4215D.

Jointly designed by teams from China, the U.K. and the U.S., LiuGong says the 4215D is ideal for “use in high-end markets,” such as road construction, airport runway leveling and other earthwork projects. The company offers five additional D Series motor grader models, ranging from 27,778 pounds to 45,194 pounds, in other markets that we suspect may be introduced in the U.S.

The 4215D comes equipped with a Tier 4 Final Cummins engine and a six-forward, three-reverse ZF 6BP powershift transmission, delivering high torque with low fuel consumption, the company says. The limited-slip differential enhances traction.

Helical gears increase transmission efficiency and provide a fast acceleration response, while a new-generation electric proportional variable speed control system offers smoother gear shifting for more comfortable operation, according to LiuGong.

Operators will find a heated air-suspension seat, air conditioning, a radio, Bluetooth, a coat hook, cup holders, an opening side window and a rear sunshade curtain. Electrohydraulic control double joysticks integrate all machine operations into one control system. The anti-glare LCD display provides critical machine information at a glance.

The cab’s trapezoid shape and five-pillar design expand the operator’s view out the front and side windows, the company says. The honeycomb-shaped hood also provides operators with an unobstructed view of the rear wheels. Optional ROPS and FOPS protection is available.

The 14-foot blade has a maximum cutting depth of 2 feet 3 inches and a cutting angle of 28 to 74 degrees. An advanced hydraulic system delivers smooth and accurate blade performance, the company says. The standard blade lift buffer function reduces unnecessary wear and impact loads. Dozer blade, ripper, scarifier and snow removal attachments are available.

LiuGong says the machine is built for durability and performance, with an average overhaul time exceeding 10,000 hours. Maintenance has been simplified with longer oil-change intervals and self-diagnostic functionality. The hood has a hydraulic lift for opening and closing, and all daily maintenance points have been centralized for accessibility.

"This is a machine designed with the operator in mind. It's easy to run, fuel-efficient and reliable," said Rick Mitchell, vice president of Apex Equipment. "But more than that, it represents what LiuGong is bringing to North America, serious equipment with serious value.”

The 4215D made its debut during a weeklong demonstration event at McAlester, Oklahoma-based LiuGong dealer Apex Equipment in June. Attendees had the opportunity to test its capabilities in real-world operating conditions, with Gary Starnes, District 1 commissioner for Pontotoc County, calling it, “powerful, smooth and easy to operate – exactly what we need for roadwork and maintenance in our region.”

According to Mitchell, the event also served to introduce LiuGong’s full equipment line to a broader audience of municipalities and contractors. The company also manufactures excavators, material handlers, wheel loaders, forklifts, rollers and Dressta dozers.

LiuGong 4215D Motor Grader Specs