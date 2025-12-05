Caught on Video: Cars Crashing into Snowplows During Recent Winter Weather

Don McLoud
Dec 5, 2025
This SUV was damaged after crashing into a snowplow in Iowa, where the DOT has reported eight crashes with its plow trucks during recent winter weather. Ohio and New York DOTs have also released videos of snowplow crashes due to reckless drivers.
Iowa Department of Transportation

With winter weather slamming parts of the U.S., snowplows are out in force – and also getting slammed, literally.

Departments of transportation in New York, Iowa and Ohio have reported multiple crashes with their snowplows and posted videos of those wrecks on social media, urging the public to slow down and give the plows some space.

The New York State Department of Transportation posted this video December 4 of a head-on collision caused by an out-of-control driver on State Route 80 in Sherburne:

 

The Iowa Department of Transportation reported December 2 that eight of its plows have been hit so far this season. It released a video on Facebook of the driver of an SUV clipping the back of a plow on Iowa 60 the previous weekend near the Sioux/O’Brien County lines. No injuries were reported, but the SUV was badly damaged as was part of the plow truck.

Check out the Iowa DOT video below of the incident:

The Ohio DOT also reported eight strikes to its snowplows in one week. It released a video December 3 on Facebook showing crashes involving snowplows and vehicles, as well as urging drivers to give the plows room to work:

 

 

 

