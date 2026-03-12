JCB’s New 250T Compact Track Loader Gets Single-Arm Boom, Side Entry

The 74-horsepower CTL does not require DEF nor DPF and has a rated operating capacity of 2,429 pounds.

The 250T's 74-horsepower JCB Diesel by Kohler engine does not require diesel exhaust fluid nor diesel particulate filter to meet Tier 4 Final emissions standards.
JCB

JCB has launched its newest compact track loader for 2026, the 250T, which boasts a 74-horsepower engine with nor DEF or DPF requirement and a rated operating capacity of 2,429 pounds.

The new CTL features JCB’s side-entry door and single-arm boom design, which the company says results in its compact loaders being the “world’s safest.”

The design makes it easier and safer for operators to enter and exit the cab. Using the side door means they don’t have to step over the front attachment. Lee Tice, senior product manager for JCB compact equipment, says that “helps minimize one of the most common causes of skid steer injuries.”

The operator also gets 270-degree visibility from the cab, thanks to the single-arm boom, the company says.

The 250T features JCB's side-door entry and single-arm boom for increased safety and operator visibility.The 250T features JCB's side-door entry and single-arm boom for increased safety and operator visibility.JCBUpdated Cab

According to JCB, the 250T’s updated cab is 46% larger than competitive CTLs in its size class.

It gets a new touchscreen display mounted to the top righthand side for quicker access to settings. Operators can customize joystick sensitivity via touchscreen. Other customized controls include the ability to set reversing-fan intervals and a new job timer.

Other new in-cab features include standard backup camera, choice of ISO- or H-pattern controls and radio with auxiliary port for plugging in mobile phones and other devices.

The vertical-lift 250T has a hinge-pin height of 9 feet 11 inches.The vertical-lift 250T has a hinge-pin height of 9 feet 11 inches.JCBThe 250T is a vertical-lift loader and is designed for site work, loading trucks and handling palletized materials, the company says. At an operating weight of 9,870 pounds, it is light enough to be towed with a ¾-ton pickup truck, so no need for a CDL.

For running attachments, the 250T comes with a quick coupler that works with JCB’s and other brands’ tools. The standard hydraulic circuit is 18.5 gallons per minute, and a high-flow option up to 30.4 gallons per minute is available. Customers can also opt for JCB’s Smoothride System to prevent bucket spillage and increase loading cycles.

JCB's 250T gets 18.5 gallons per minute of standard hydraulic flow and an optional 30.4 gpm for running high-flow attachments.JCB's 250T gets 18.5 gallons per minute of standard hydraulic flow and an optional 30.4 gpm for running high-flow attachments.JCBMore Highlights

Other features on the 250T include:

  • JCB Diesel by Kohler T4F engine that requires no diesel exhaust fluid or diesel particulate filter.
  • Fully welded chassis for added strength and reduced weight.
  • Powerboom with hydraulic hoses protected from impact.
  • Solid undercarriage.
  • Large quick hitch pivots for greater breakout force.
  • Large, recessed rear service door for access to pre-filters, oil and air filters.
  • Ground-level service points.
  • Tilting cab that can be operated by one person.
  • O-ring face seal hydraulic fittings to reduce leaks and maintenance time.

Jcb 250 T Ctl PalletJCB 250T Compact Track Loader Specs

  • Operating Weight: 9,870 lbs.
  • ROC: 2,429 lbs.
  • Engine: 74-hp JCB Diesel by Kohler T4F
  • Hinge Pin Height: 9’ 11”
  • Hydraulic flow: 18.5 gpm (standard) / 30.4 gpm (high-flow option)
  • Travel Speed: 7.8 mph
  • Track width: 15.7”
  • Ground pressure: 5 psi
Bobcat's new T86-2 Pro compact track loader, seen here at ConExpo, gets a boost to 115 horsepower, higher lift height to 12 feet and a load of advanced technology.
