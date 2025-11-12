K-Tec says its new 1230 pull pan scraper delivers faster loading and increased capacity, despite weighing nearly 10,000 pounds less than a typical 30-cubic-yard model.

The 1230, which replaces the 1228 in K-Tec’s lineup, delivers a 2-yard increase in heaped capacity, a 72,000-pound maximum load rating and strong torsional rigidity under load. It is compatible with tractors with 300 horsepower or more.

To reduce the scraper’s weight, K-Tec says it analyzed and optimized every component using advanced modeling, finite element analysis and field validation. Hardox steel, precision-cut components and an improved load path through the frame and hitch ensure durability. The 1230 comes backed by K-Tec’s 3-year structural warranty.

Operator-Focused Design

K-Tec designs its scrapers to be smooth to operate, simple to maintain and built for long life.

The scraper’s push-block system has been upgraded to a bolt-on design for easier service or replacement after extended wear. An optional push-roller delivers a smoother interface when working with a dozer or K-Tec Ox Block during push-loading operations. A tiltable rack allows for easy top loading.

Ejector rollers on the previous 1228 have been replaced with low-maintenance side blocks for more consistent ejection performance across a variety of materials while simplifying maintenance and lowering operating costs, the company says.

Larger pins and bushings at the gate and trailing-arm pivot points extend wear life and improve control precision under load. K-Tec says this helps operators maintain smoother, more consistent cycles throughout the day.

Centralized easy-access grease points and improved hose routing further reduce maintenance. Positionable offset 23.5 R25 radial tires reduce material build up and improve ride quality and ground contact on varied terrain, according to K-Tec. Its modular, bolt-together design streamlines maintenance and ensures consistent fleet compatibility, while sharing common wear parts with larger K-Tec models.

Field-Tested Results

In field studies with multiple heavy civil contractors, K-Tec says the 1230 outperformed the 1228 in self-loading, push-assist and pull-train configurations. Results were as follows:

Self-Loading: The 1230 achieved 16% more yards per hour than the 1228 while maintaining the same travel distance and cycle time.

The 1230 achieved 16% more yards per hour than the 1228 while maintaining the same travel distance and cycle time. Dozer Push Assist: The advantage widened further, with the 1230 producing faster cut times and higher average loads per cycle.

The advantage widened further, with the 1230 producing faster cut times and higher average loads per cycle. Train Configuration: The 1230 saw 3% to 7% more yards moved per hour, despite comparable cycle lengths.

K-Tec cited a refined bowl geometry, taller cutting-edge clearance, reduced rolling resistance and optional grader-blade attachments as key contributors to the enhanced performance. The 1230 moves more material per hour with the same horsepower and operator input, resulting in a measurable improvement in cost-per-yard performance and overall project efficiency, the company says.

Availability

The K-Tec 1230 Direct Mount Scraper is available now at authorized K-Tec dealers.

K-Tec 1230 Pull Pan Scraper Specs