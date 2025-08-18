Hamm is rolling out three new compactors for earthworks: the 11-metric-ton HC 100i, 12-metric-ton HC 110i and 13-metric-ton HC 130i G-Tier.

All models are available with an 84.3-inch smooth drum or padfoot drum, delivering high centrifugal forces and linear loads, the company says.

The compactor’s 115-horsepower, Tier 4 Final Deere engine features an eco mode to reduce fuel consumption. With this mode engaged, the frequency and compaction forces remain consistently high even at a reduced engine speed, Hamm says, which saves fuel and cuts emissions.

The rollers offer 52% gradeability with vibration and 58% without.

Hamm equipped the compactors with a three-point articulation featuring three individual joints and one additional connecting link between the two conventional upper joints. According to the manufacturer, this configuration has the following advantages over conventional joins:

Comfortable driving, safe steering and high directional stability, even at high speeds

Optimum traction when negotiating curves thanks to even weight distribution

Low impact load for the driver thanks to cushioning that reduces the effect of uneven ground

Large steering angle and small turning radius

[Watch: A Closer Look at Hamm’s New Smart Compact Pro Technology ]

The spacious, ergonomically designed cab offers numerous options, including a ROPS cabin with heat and air conditioning, a tilting steering column and different seat options. The driver’s platform is vibration-isolated for added comfort. Intuitive and language-neutral operation makes the compactors easy to use for operators of all skill levels.

Additional options available for the new models include compaction measurement with the Hamm Compaction Meter, a process data interface, a lighting package and an automatic vibration system.

The easily accessible maintenance points and tiltable engine hood simplify service for reduced downtime.

The compactors are initially being launched in North America, with other markets to follow.