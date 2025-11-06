The BOMAG BT 30 tamper weighs about 70 pounds, has a plate width of 5.5 inches and delivers 790 vibrations per minute.

BOMAG unveiled its new – and smallest – handheld BT 30 tamper for compacting clay, silt and mixed soils for such things as cable and pipeline trenching, road and asphalt repairs, and paving and foundation preparation.

At about 71 pounds, the tamper is light and easy to lift and transport. Its plate width is a narrow 5.5 inches. It delivers up to 790 vibrations per minute, with the impact frequency controlled by a thumb-operated throttle on the handle. It has a jump height of 1.8 inches.

It is designed to be compact for working in tight or hard-to-reach spaces and maneuvering around obstacles. It runs on a 2-horsepower Honda four-stroke gas engine that does not require special oil-to-gas-mixtures, the company says. The engine is protected by a cover to prevent damage, as well as a two-stage air-filter system to keep dirt out. A dual fuel filter helps to prevent fuel contamination.

BOMAG The tamper’s vibration is isolated at the steering handle to protect the operator’s hands and arms from feedback, the company says. The handle also features a single point lifting device.

“The lightweight BOMAG BT 30 tamper is ideal for trench and sewer work, landscaping and especially for compacting directly around pipes, backfilling, foundations, drainage systems and all types of repair work,” the company says.

The BOMAG BT 30 is scheduled to hit the market in Spring 2026.