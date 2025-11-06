BOMAG Reveals its Smallest Tamper, the BT 30, for Utility Trenching

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Nov 6, 2025
The BOMAG BT 30 tamper weighs about 70 pounds, has a plate width of 5.5 inches and delivers 790 vibrations per minute.
The BOMAG BT 30 tamper weighs about 70 pounds, has a plate width of 5.5 inches and delivers 790 vibrations per minute.
BOMAG

BOMAG unveiled its new – and smallest – handheld BT 30 tamper for compacting clay, silt and mixed soils for such things as cable and pipeline trenching, road and asphalt repairs, and paving and foundation preparation.

At about 71 pounds, the tamper is light and easy to lift and transport. Its plate width is a narrow 5.5 inches. It delivers up to 790 vibrations per minute, with the impact frequency controlled by a thumb-operated throttle on the handle. It has a jump height of 1.8 inches.

It is designed to be compact for working in tight or hard-to-reach spaces and maneuvering around obstacles. It runs on a 2-horsepower Honda four-stroke gas engine that does not require special oil-to-gas-mixtures, the company says. The engine is protected by a cover to prevent damage, as well as a two-stage air-filter system to keep dirt out. A dual fuel filter helps to prevent fuel contamination.

Bomag Bt30 Tamper 2 jpgBOMAGThe tamper’s vibration is isolated at the steering handle to protect the operator’s hands and arms from feedback, the company says. The handle also features a single point lifting device.

“The lightweight BOMAG BT 30 tamper is ideal for trench and sewer work, landscaping and especially for compacting directly around pipes, backfilling, foundations, drainage systems and all types of repair work,” the company says.

The BOMAG BT 30 is scheduled to hit the market in Spring 2026.

 

 

Related Stories
Case Construction Equipment SL22EV Electric Small Articulated Loader
Compact equipment
Case Enters Subcompact Market with New Small Articulated Loaders (Video)
Atlas Copco PAS 100 S-Side2-closed_atlas (1)
Construction Equipment
Atlas Copco intros 2 high-flow dewatering pumps for construction
Xylem CD100S_open_trailer_left_30
Construction Equipment
Xylem’s new NC100S, CD100S ‘smart pumps’ can be operated remotely from anywhere
Atlas Copco QAS 625
Construction Equipment
Atlas Copco intros QAS 625, its largest mobile generator; updates QAS 250, QAS 330
Top Stories
The ML130, seen here, offers more horsepower and truck-loading abilities for contractors taking on larger jobs.
Compact Utility Loaders
Vermeer Rolls Out 4 New ML Series Stand-on Mini Track Loaders
The new lineup – consisting of the ML80, ML100, ML130 and ML150 – ranges from 25 to 40 horsepower and 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of operating weight.
Cat Hcea Thumb 2
Vintage Equipment
Watch Antique Tractors from Holt, Best, Caterpillar at HCEA Show 2025
2026 GMC Canyon AT4X
Pickups
2026 GMC Canyon Revealed: 4 Trims, 7,700 Lbs. Towing, Loads of Features
Develon Dx62r Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Develon’s Reduced Tail-Swing DX62R-7 Mini Excavator
Bobcat Newest Mini Track Loader
Compact Utility Loaders
Closer Look: Bobcat's Largest Mini Track Loader Packs Power & Precision
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All