Astec has introduced the new EZR3 rear-mounted screed for highway-class pavers.

The company says it focused on a balanced design for the screed for greater tractor stability and durability. The results, according to Astec, are “consistent, high-quality results with every pass.”

“Its rear-mount design minimizes the need for frequent adjustments, holding settings longer and reducing downtime.”

The screed can pave at widths of 8 feet all the way up to 30 feet with extensions, depending on the model. Its increased stability reduces deflection when paving at wider widths for smoother, flatter mats and enables it to maintain the angle of attack during full-width paving, according to Astec.

The company says it also improved the ride quality for mat smoothness and texture and gave it a lower profile for better visibility to material flow.

Astec Other features on the EZR3 Screed, according to Astec, include:

Easily accessible adjustment points for on-the-fly texture and density control.

Multiple rows of screed plate adjustment points for leveling and extended lifecycle.

Heating elements that can be replaced without removing the screed plate.

Surface area extension slide bushings for increased stability and longevity.

Simplified single-stage extension design for easier parallel alignment and flatter pavements.

Free-floating endgate design with narrow or wide options and four runner configurations to suit diverse applications.

Stairway/catwalk design to improve strength and stability, adjustability, service access and maintenance.

EZR3 Screed Quick Specs