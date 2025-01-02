The new ACEpro system now helps eliminate unnecessary passes by assessing the stiffness of the material and adjusting its compaction force.

Swiss compaction equipment manufacturer Ammann has updated its intelligent compaction system Amman Compaction Expert to automatically control and adjust amplitude and frequency.

ACEpro is now available for pivot-steered asphalt tandem rollers and single-drum soil and aggregate rollers. It is being integrated into the ARP 75 and ARP 75 C pivot-steer tandem rollers.

This new version of the ACEpro system regulates frequency between 38 Hz and 55 Hz and amplitude from 0 to 0.035 inches. The system aims to eliminate unnecessary passes and the risk of overcompaction by assessing the stiffness of the material and adjusting its compaction force as needed to improve efficiency.

The system is controlled via the roller’s main 10-inch touch screen attached to the rotating seat without any dedicated displays.

Operators can choose between three modes from the display:

Automatic: Parameters are automatically controlled and adjusted by the machine, guided by the compaction target or the type of materials and layers.

Manual: The operator customizes parameters based on individual experience or the needs of the jobsite.

User: Parameter regulation is predetermined by the operator based on prior applications and material profiles.

“All the built-in technology works quietly in the background,” said Josef Dementev, global product specialist machines at Ammann. “To operators, it appears as a simple system. Yet the technology that seemingly ‘simple’ system brings is a difference-maker on the jobsite.”