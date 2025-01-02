Ammann Adds Automatic Amplitude & Frequency Control to Rollers

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jan 2, 2025
acepro operating on an ammann touchscreen
The new ACEpro system now helps eliminate unnecessary passes by assessing the stiffness of the material and adjusting its compaction force.
Ammann

Swiss compaction equipment manufacturer Ammann has updated its intelligent compaction system Amman Compaction Expert to automatically control and adjust amplitude and frequency.

ACEpro is now available for pivot-steered asphalt tandem rollers and single-drum soil and aggregate rollers. It is being integrated into the ARP 75 and ARP 75 C pivot-steer tandem rollers.

This new version of the ACEpro system regulates frequency between 38 Hz and 55 Hz and amplitude from 0 to 0.035 inches. The system aims to eliminate unnecessary passes and the risk of overcompaction by assessing the stiffness of the material and adjusting its compaction force as needed to improve efficiency.

The system is controlled via the roller’s main 10-inch touch screen attached to the rotating seat without any dedicated displays.

Operators can choose between three modes from the display:

  • Automatic: Parameters are automatically controlled and adjusted by the machine, guided by the compaction target or the type of materials and layers.
  • Manual: The operator customizes parameters based on individual experience or the needs of the jobsite.
  • User: Parameter regulation is predetermined by the operator based on prior applications and material profiles.

“All the built-in technology works quietly in the background,” said Josef Dementev, global product specialist machines at Ammann. “To operators, it appears as a simple system. Yet the technology that seemingly ‘simple’ system brings is a difference-maker on the jobsite.”

Related Stories
Robotiz3d autonomous pothole-filling robot
Roadbuilding equipment
Top Roadbuilding Equipment of 2024: Compactors, Pavers, Robots & More
man operates a wirtgen sp 33 paver
Roadbuilding equipment
Wirtgen Intros SP 33 Concrete Paver with New Crosspave Function
vogele super 2100-5i mid demo
Pavers
Vögele's New Super 2100-5i Paver for U.S. Gets Deere Engine, Compacting Screed
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Partner Insights
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 6777ef25cd2f6
The Dirt
A Backhoe from Bobcat? – New B760 for North America Revealed
U.S. customers are well aware of Bobcat’s skid steers and compact track loaders, but a full-sized backhoe? Get all the details on The Dirt.
Track loader with tilted dozer blade
Construction Equipment
All Hail the Track Loader! Equipment World’s Top 10 Stories of 2024
Cat 973 track loader digging near pipe in trench
The Dirt
From Trackzilla to Track Loaders: The Top 5 Episodes of The Dirt for 2024
Caterpillar 285 compact track loader carrying cable
Compact equipment
The Latest Skid Steers and Compact Track Loaders: 2024 Product Roundup
Robotiz3d autonomous pothole-filling robot
Roadbuilding equipment
Top Roadbuilding Equipment of 2024: Compactors, Pavers, Robots & More
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency
Download the free guide now and implement all 13 steps in your shop today.
DownloadView All