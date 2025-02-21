Power Curbers Launches 4-Track 5704-D Concrete Slipform Paver

The four-track Power Curber 5704-D can pour up to 8-foot concrete barrier wall as well as variable wall.

Power Curbers rolled out the 5704-D Max at World of Concrete 2025 as a four-track version of its popular concrete slipform paver for added stability on pouring highway barrier wall and other large tasks.

“The Power Curber 5704-D Max is the latest generation of the world’s number-one selling slipform machine that pours curb and gutter, sidewalk, barrier, ditches, paving, tunnels, agricultural and specialized applications,” the company says. “It features a compact size, simple design, easy operation and high productivity.”

The Power Curber 5700-D Max launched in 2019 with three tracks as a replacement for the 5700-C. The company has heard requests for a four-track model and has responded with the new 5704-D, which can pour up to 8-foot concrete barrier wall as well as variable wall. The slipform paver has a dual-swinging conveyor mount for easily switching between pouring on the left or right. Several belt and auger conveyor options are available, including 12-foot auger and 20- and 28-foot belts. The 28-foot belt folds for transportation.

Equipment World The paver can pour standard Jersey barrier, as well as variable barrier and other vertical structures for tunnels and high-speed rail, the company says. “The low center of gravity and size-to-weight ratio makes the 5704-D ideal for barrier and parapet.”

The hydraulic barrier mold lift can raise the mold up and over steel cages for moving the paver out of traffic at the end of the day. The operator has a clear view to the concrete exiting the mold and good visibility around the paver, the company says.

It is equipped for Topcon, Leica Geosystems or Trimble 3D machine control systems for stringless paving. The Power Curbers SlipSmart Control System provides electronic-over-hydraulic control for grade, forward and reverse steering, and slope.

The paver runs on a 130-horsepower Cummins Tier 4 Final turbocharged diesel engine.