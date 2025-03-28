The E-Z Grader has a built-in roller compactor, retractable ripper shanks and deployable wings. It can grade in both 2D and 3D.

Ligchine has rolled out the new E-Z Grader attachment for compact track loaders designed to prepare accurate subgrade before concrete or asphalt paving with the company’s laser-guided screeds.

The attachment has a built-in roller compactor, retractable ripper shanks and deployable wings. It can grade in 2D or 3D machine control and is compatible with major CTL brands, according to Ligchine.

“The E-Z Grader was launched out of the need from our customers to be able to do fine grading with the same equipment that they're using on their laser-guided screeds when they're doing exterior paving and even interior slabs,” says Ligchine CEO and President Kyle Hohmann in a company video shot at World of Concrete 2025.

“We developed this piece of equipment to incorporate a couple of very unique features into it. It's got a dual-roller system for stability and also to roll out the fine grading dirt after you've made your pass. It's also got an integrated ripper into it; so if you've got hard compacted areas, you can also rip. Then you can come back, and you can grade with this tool without having to have multiple pieces of equipment on the jobsite.”

Features on the E-Z Grader include:

Universal skid steer mount.

Adjustable ripper shanks.

2D laser receivers.

Removable laser masts.

Optional 3D ready for contoured slopes.

High-flow and standard-flow compatible (up to 60 gallons per minute).

The company says the E-Z Grader can handle a variety of tasks, including warehouses, parking lots and athletic fields. It is scheduled for sales delivery this spring.

It weighs 2,450 pounds and is 7 feet 9 inches wide in box mode and 8 feet 8 inches wide in wing mode.

Ligchine (pronounced “lig sheen”) and E-Z Grader are based in Darien, Wisconsin. The E-Z Grader is manufactured in Ligchine's factory. Ligchine was founded in 2007 by Peter Ligman, who invented the Screedsaver Laser-Guided Screed, and his uncle, Gary Ligman.

To watch the E-Z Grader in action, check out the Ligchine video below: