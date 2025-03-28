New E-Z Grader for CTLs Designed to Level Jobsite Before Paving

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Mar 28, 2025
kubota ctl equipped with E-Z Grader grading attachment
The E-Z Grader has a built-in roller compactor, retractable ripper shanks and deployable wings. It can grade in both 2D and 3D.
Ligchine

Ligchine has rolled out the new E-Z Grader attachment for compact track loaders designed to prepare accurate subgrade before concrete or asphalt paving with the company’s laser-guided screeds.

The attachment has a built-in roller compactor, retractable ripper shanks and deployable wings. It can grade in 2D or 3D machine control and is compatible with major CTL brands, according to Ligchine.

“The E-Z Grader was launched out of the need from our customers to be able to do fine grading with the same equipment that they're using on their laser-guided screeds when they're doing exterior paving and even interior slabs,” says Ligchine CEO and President Kyle Hohmann in a company video shot at World of Concrete 2025.

“We developed this piece of equipment to incorporate a couple of very unique features into it. It's got a dual-roller system for stability and also to roll out the fine grading dirt after you've made your pass. It's also got an integrated ripper into it; so if you've got hard compacted areas, you can also rip. Then you can come back, and you can grade with this tool without having to have multiple pieces of equipment on the jobsite.”

Features on the E-Z Grader include:

  • Universal skid steer mount.
  • Adjustable ripper shanks.
  • 2D laser receivers.
  • Removable laser masts.
  • Optional 3D ready for contoured slopes.
  • High-flow and standard-flow compatible (up to 60 gallons per minute).

The company says the E-Z Grader can handle a variety of tasks, including warehouses, parking lots and athletic fields. It is scheduled for sales delivery this spring.

It weighs 2,450 pounds and is 7 feet 9 inches wide in box mode and 8 feet 8 inches wide in wing mode.

Ligchine (pronounced “lig sheen”) and E-Z Grader are based in Darien, Wisconsin. The E-Z Grader is manufactured in Ligchine's factory. Ligchine was founded in 2007 by Peter Ligman, who invented the Screedsaver Laser-Guided Screed, and his uncle, Gary Ligman.

To watch the E-Z Grader in action, check out the Ligchine video below:


Related Stories
FAE RQL/HY forestry mulcher on a wheeled excavator
Compact equipment attachments
FAE Launches 3 New Forestry Mulchers for Wheeled Excavators
Blue Diamond Attachments Self-Leveling Cold Planer for skid steers or ctls
Compact equipment attachments
Blue Diamond Debuts Self-Leveling Cold Planers for Skid Steers, CTLs
ignite box plane attachment on compact tractor smoothing dirt
Compact equipment attachments
Ignite Launches Box Plane and Grapple for Compact Tractors
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Partner Insights
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Hyundai HW100A wheeled excavator grading a ditch
Compact Excavators
Hyundai Expands Wheeled Excavator Line with HW100A
The 25,221-pound model has a standard two-piece articulated boom and 360-degree swing capability for working on tight jobsites.
Deere 3812 Direct Hitch Scraper on a 460 P-Tier Articulated Dump Truck
Graders/Scrapers
Deere Expands Scraper Line with its Largest-Ever Direct-Hitch Models (Video)
2026 1500 Ramcharger pickup truck silver driving on road
Pickups
2026 1500 Ramcharger Range-Extended EV Pickup to Hit Dealers This Year
Cyberx mini track loader with bucket
Compact Utility Loaders
CyberX Remote-Control, Electric Mini Track Loader Comes to U.S. (Video)
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All