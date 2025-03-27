Deere Expands Scraper Line with its Largest-Ever Direct-Hitch Models (Video)

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 27, 2025
Deere 3812 Direct Hitch Scraper on a 460 P-Tier Articulated Dump Truck
Deere 3812 Direct Hitch Scraper on a 460 P-Tier Articulated Dump Truck
Equipment World

John Deere has expanded its scraper lineup with its largest single pan models yet, the 3012 Direct Hitch (DH) Scraper and the 3812 Direct Hitch (DH) Scraper.

The new four-tire 3012 DH and 3812 DH can self-load quickly and offer heaped capacities from 30 to 38 cubic yards for large earthmoving operations. Deere debuted the new pans at its 2025 Construction Field Days customer event in Sacaton, Arizona. (To get a first look at the 3012 DH and 3812 DH in action, check out our video at the end of this article.)

Deere 3012 Direct Hitch Scraper attached to a tractorDeere 3012 Direct Hitch ScraperEquipment WorldEngineered for efficient material handling on smaller jobsites, the 3012 DH features a 30-cubic-yard single pan for self-loading, transport and spreading — all with a single operator — making it an ideal solution where multiple pans are not practical, Deere says. It can be used with Deere 9R, 9RT and 9RX tractors.

The 3812 DH, the largest tractor-pulled single pan in Deere’s lineup, is designed for large-scale earthmoving projects. It has a 38-cubic-yard capacity and a 12-foot cut width. It pairs with Deere’s new 9RX 710 and 770 tractors, or the 460 P-Tier articulated dump truck.

To pair the scraper with the ADT, owners can remove the bin and pin on the scraper using its gooseneck hitch. Should the ADT be converted back to a dump body, the multi-function joystick still acts as the dump body lever.

With the scraper integration kit installed, the operator can select scraper mode in the ADT primary display, adjust the truck for scraper applications and allow the ADT and scraper to operate as one machine.

The multifunction joystick controls scraper functions, while the ADT braking system controls scraper brakes. The 3012 DH and 3812 DH come standard with disc brakes.

The Scraper Pro package, which will soon be released, provides additional productivity tools and automation. It includes a high-resolution touchscreen display, a bowl camera and real-time scraper position feedback that tracks the cutting edge height and ejector gate.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.

Five single-button sequencing functions — Empty, Prepare to Cut, Cutting, Loaded Transport, and Ejection — let operators configure the scraper position for each phase based on jobsite conditions or preference, allowing fewer fine adjustments while operating.

“We have operators in a market with a lack of skilled labor that are going to look at this with familiarity. They have familiarity with an articulated dump truck already and they can look at this machine as an easy operation,” said Matt Costello, John Deere product marketing manager. “Also, that single large pan on the back is very maneuverable on the jobsite. It takes some of the complexity that you see out of our other scraper systems.”

The low-profile design provides a low center of gravity, visibility to the rear of the scraper and ground-level service access. Depending on job site conditions, an excavator can also top-load the scrapers. 

Check out the video below to watch the Deere 3012 DH and 3812 DH scrapers in action:

Quick Specs

3012 DH

  • Struck Capacity: 20.7 cu. yd.
  • Heaped Capacity: 30.0 cu. yd.
  • Bowl Width: 12 ft. 0 in.

3812 DH

  • Struck Capacity: 25.1 cu. yd.
  • Heaped Capacity: 38.0 cu. yd.
  • Bowl Width: 12 ft. 10 in.
Related Stories
Cat 150 motor grader scraping snow on road at night
Graders/Scrapers
Motor Graders Getting Easier to Operate, More Versatile
Komatsu GD955-7 motor grader
Graders/Scrapers
Komatsu Brings its Largest Motor Grader, the GD955-7, to U.S.
Side view Sany SMG200AWD motor grader in snow
Graders/Scrapers
Sany Launches All-Wheel-Drive SMG200 Motor Grader
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Partner Insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Top Stories
Deere 3812 Direct Hitch Scraper on a 460 P-Tier Articulated Dump Truck
Graders/Scrapers
Deere Expands Scraper Line with its Largest-Ever Direct-Hitch Models (Video)
The new four-tire 3012 DH and 3812 DH can self-load quickly and have capacities of 30 to 38 cubic yards for large earthmoving operations.
2026 1500 Ramcharger pickup truck silver driving on road
Pickups
2026 1500 Ramcharger Range-Extended EV Pickup to Hit Dealers This Year
Cyberx mini track loader with bucket
Compact Utility Loaders
CyberX Remote-Control, Electric Mini Track Loader Comes to U.S. (Video)
Maxresdefault 67e17926dc2a3
Vintage Equipment
Video: The Wonderful Quirkiness of Antique Hit & Miss Engines
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
3 OTR Air Pressure Tire Tips You Must Know
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All