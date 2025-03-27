John Deere has expanded its scraper lineup with its largest single pan models yet, the 3012 Direct Hitch (DH) Scraper and the 3812 Direct Hitch (DH) Scraper.

The new four-tire 3012 DH and 3812 DH can self-load quickly and offer heaped capacities from 30 to 38 cubic yards for large earthmoving operations. Deere debuted the new pans at its 2025 Construction Field Days customer event in Sacaton, Arizona. (To get a first look at the 3012 DH and 3812 DH in action, check out our video at the end of this article.)

Equipment World Engineered for efficient material handling on smaller jobsites, the 3012 DH features a 30-cubic-yard single pan for self-loading, transport and spreading — all with a single operator — making it an ideal solution where multiple pans are not practical, Deere says. It can be used with Deere 9R, 9RT and 9RX tractors.

The 3812 DH, the largest tractor-pulled single pan in Deere’s lineup, is designed for large-scale earthmoving projects. It has a 38-cubic-yard capacity and a 12-foot cut width. It pairs with Deere’s new 9RX 710 and 770 tractors, or the 460 P-Tier articulated dump truck.

To pair the scraper with the ADT, owners can remove the bin and pin on the scraper using its gooseneck hitch. Should the ADT be converted back to a dump body, the multi-function joystick still acts as the dump body lever.

With the scraper integration kit installed, the operator can select scraper mode in the ADT primary display, adjust the truck for scraper applications and allow the ADT and scraper to operate as one machine.

The multifunction joystick controls scraper functions, while the ADT braking system controls scraper brakes. The 3012 DH and 3812 DH come standard with disc brakes.

The Scraper Pro package, which will soon be released, provides additional productivity tools and automation. It includes a high-resolution touchscreen display, a bowl camera and real-time scraper position feedback that tracks the cutting edge height and ejector gate.

Five single-button sequencing functions — Empty, Prepare to Cut, Cutting, Loaded Transport, and Ejection — let operators configure the scraper position for each phase based on jobsite conditions or preference, allowing fewer fine adjustments while operating.

“We have operators in a market with a lack of skilled labor that are going to look at this with familiarity. They have familiarity with an articulated dump truck already and they can look at this machine as an easy operation,” said Matt Costello, John Deere product marketing manager. “Also, that single large pan on the back is very maneuverable on the jobsite. It takes some of the complexity that you see out of our other scraper systems.”

The low-profile design provides a low center of gravity, visibility to the rear of the scraper and ground-level service access. Depending on job site conditions, an excavator can also top-load the scrapers.

Check out the video below to watch the Deere 3012 DH and 3812 DH scrapers in action:

Quick Specs

3012 DH

Struck Capacity: 20.7 cu. yd.

Heaped Capacity: 30.0 cu. yd.

Bowl Width: 12 ft. 0 in.

3812 DH