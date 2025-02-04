A year after relaunching its Vibromax vibratory tandem roller line, JCB is adding two new, larger models to its lineup.

The 8,820-pound CT380 and the 9,920-pound CT430 join the compact CT160 and mid-size CT260, giving contractors a variety of size classes for tight urban spaces to large-scale infrastructure projects.

The CT380 has dual drum widths of 51 inches and delivers centrifugal forces of up to 13,800 pounds, while the CT430 comes in a 55-inch width with up to 14,600 pounds of centrifugal force per drum. Both models are powered by 48.9-horsepower, 3-cylinder engines and have a maximum travel speed of 6.2 mph.

The compactors are designed to road construction, asphalt reconstruction, pavement repairs and patching and sports courts, among other tasks.

JCB says it has designed the compactors to be “reliable, easy to operate and built to perform.” The models come equipped with the following features:

Maneuverability: With a 34-degree steering angle and 13-degree oscillation angle, the rollers can navigate tight turns and uneven terrain. The offset is manually adjustable to help operators avoid curbs and ironwork.

Improved sprinkler efficiency: The rollers feature a pressurized water sprinkler with upward-facing nozzles for consistent water supply to the drum. Fixed-drum scrapers make the rollers less susceptible to damage.

Operator-focused design: The hourglass design and laterally sliding seat allow for good visibility to the drum edges, while the responsive directional drive lever provides smooth operation, the company says. The control panel is intuitive, and switches can be operated while wearing gloves.

Reduced maintenance: Service points have been made easier to access, and maintenance intervals have been lowered. Plastic fuel and water tanks eliminate corrosion. Fill points are located on opposite sides of the machine and clearly labeled.

Smart security: JCB LiveLink telematics provides real-time machine location and geofencing features for operating zones and curfew alerts, as well as a key immobilizer option to protect against theft.

Safe to use: The operator-present seat switch provides safety when mobile but has a timed cut-out delay, that still allows free movement on the seat.