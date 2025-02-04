JCB Expands Vibratory Tandem Roller Lineup with Two New Models

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 4, 2025
JCB VMT430 vibratory tandem roller
JCB

A year after relaunching its Vibromax vibratory tandem roller line, JCB is adding two new, larger models to its lineup.

The 8,820-pound CT380 and the 9,920-pound CT430 join the compact CT160 and mid-size CT260, giving contractors a variety of size classes for tight urban spaces to large-scale infrastructure projects.

The CT380 has dual drum widths of 51 inches and delivers centrifugal forces of up to 13,800 pounds, while the CT430 comes in a 55-inch width with up to 14,600 pounds of centrifugal force per drum. Both models are powered by 48.9-horsepower, 3-cylinder engines and have a maximum travel speed of 6.2 mph.

The compactors are designed to road construction, asphalt reconstruction, pavement repairs and patching and sports courts, among other tasks.

JCB says it has designed the compactors to be “reliable, easy to operate and built to perform.” The models come equipped with the following features:

Maneuverability: With a 34-degree steering angle and 13-degree oscillation angle, the rollers can navigate tight turns and uneven terrain. The offset is manually adjustable to help operators avoid curbs and ironwork.

Improved sprinkler efficiency: The rollers feature a pressurized water sprinkler with upward-facing nozzles for consistent water supply to the drum. Fixed-drum scrapers make the rollers less susceptible to damage. 

Operator-focused design: The hourglass design and laterally sliding seat allow for good visibility to the drum edges, while the responsive directional drive lever provides smooth operation, the company says. The control panel is intuitive, and switches can be operated while wearing gloves.

Reduced maintenance: Service points have been made easier to access, and maintenance intervals have been lowered. Plastic fuel and water tanks eliminate corrosion. Fill points are located on opposite sides of the machine and clearly labeled.

Smart security: JCB LiveLink telematics provides real-time machine location and geofencing features for operating zones and curfew alerts, as well as a key immobilizer option to protect against theft. 

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you

Safe to use: The operator-present seat switch provides safety when mobile but has a timed cut-out delay, that still allows free movement on the seat.

Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Related Stories
man drives a bomag bw 177 bvo up a small hill
Compactors
BOMAG’s Next Single-Drum Roller Offers 3 Compaction Modes, New Oscillation
Construction worker operating an Ammann ARR 1575-2 Trench Roller
Compactors
Ammann’s ARR 1575-2 Trench Roller Gets Even Slimmer
Maxresdefault 677c408311117
Compactors
A Closer Look: Hamm Brings HD 9 VV Tandem Roller to the U.S.
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 67a0f71adb702
Compact Excavators
A Closer Look: Kubota’s First Electric Mini Excavator, the KX038-4e
The 8,532-pound digger offers similar performance as its diesel equivalent, plus a power-saving eco-mode and integrated machine control.
Toro e2250-THL high lift electric ultra buggy dumping into green Dumpster
Compact equipment
Toro’s New Tracked, Electric Ultra Buggies Bring Battery-Powered Dumping
world's largest excavator, the Bagger 293 in the Hambach coal mine in Germany
Excavators
The World’s Largest Land Vehicle ... Actually, It's an Excavator (Video)
Kubota KX040-5 mini excavator digging in field
Compact Excavators
Kubota Unveils KX040-5 Mini Excavator with New Features, Cab, Hydraulics, Colors
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
3 OTR Air Pressure Tire Tips You Must Know
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All