Three of Caterpillar’s popular joystick-control motor graders are now available with a new High-Performance Circle, which delivers increased torque and requires “no adjustments for the life of the grader,” the company says.

The new circle is designed for JOY models of the Cat 140, 150 and 160 graders and replaces the previous open circle and drawbar. The graders range between 179 and 224 horsepower and operating weights of 42,647 and 45,547 pounds. Blade widths are 12 to 14 feet.

“Our new HPC provides more hours-of-service life, to significantly reduce planned maintenance,” says Eric Kohout, product application specialist for Cat motor graders. “Caterpillar’s industry-leading machining capabilities, designed to tight tolerances, help ensure high-precision alignment of the drawbar, drives and circle, so it requires no adjustments for the life of the grader.”

Caterpillar The company says the circle improves grader performance and efficiency for earthmoving and roadbuilding over previous models. It is based on the swing drive in Cat’s excavators and the worm drive of the Cat 14 motor grader, and it maintains the same machine interface as the standard drawbar/circle/moldboard, according to Caterpillar. Its features include a fully sealed bearing design, fewer operator touchpoints and “smooth, effortless blade rotation.”

Caterpillar lists these other attributes for the new High-Performance Circle:

Rotatable circle teeth – can be turned 180 degrees to double service life.

Innovative pinion gear shape with a large shaft diameter – This increases durability and enables the drive to be removed vertically without drive adjustments.

Dowel locators simplify motor servicing, improve tooth contact and increase pinion life.

Increased wear life between the circle and drawbar.

Reduced chances of excessive clearance between the circle and drawbar surface.

Centrally located grease bank.

Easily accessible ring gear for quicker inspection and maintenance.

Reduced circle maintenance.

Cat High-Performance Circle Specs

Caterpillar provided the following specs for the new High-Performance Circle: