Dynapac Enters Distributor Truck Market with New DT2000

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
May 28, 2025
Dynapac

At this year’s World of Asphalt tradeshow, Dynapac had its brand new DT2000 distributor truck on display, complete with an air pressure cleaning system and operator platform.

The 2,000-gallon AC (asphalt concrete) and bitumen distributing machine comes with 15.7-foot telescopic spray bar, which operators can activate through the same interface that controls the spray tips. The DT2000 has a minimum spray width of 8 feet and a maximum of 16 feet.

Dynapac Dt2000 Main TankEquipment World

Dynapac Distributor Product Specialist Pierce Molero says the DT2000 system can be installed on any contractor’s truck that meets the product’s specifications. The DT2000 is the only distributor truck in the industry, says Molero, that comes with an operator platform that features handrails with three points of contact.

Operators will be working with 50 feet of tubing at the rear of the machine, with an auto reel setup for faster deployment in areas the spray bar can’t reach. The spray bars on these units are covered with aluminum shells to not only protect components from the elements but from the materials they distribute.

For easy accessibility, all the DT2000’s electric, pneumatic and hydraulic components are contained in the machine’s central electrics cabinet at the rear. The unit is also outfitted with its own separate tank, meaning operators don’t need to draw from the truck’s tank to work.

The DT2000 features one diesel burner at the rear of the machine and toward the bottom of the tank, compared to many of its competitors that use two burners, says Molero.

Molero points out the diesel burner on the DT2000.Molero points out the diesel burner on the DT2000.Equipment World

“It's going to be a six-inch-wide tubing that goes down the whole machine, makes a U turn and comes back out to the exhaust port,” says Molero. “With our diesel burner being so low and it only being one, we can get a lot more material out of our machine due to the safety switch that's on it that will not allow you to have too little material.”

Another unique feature on the DT2000 is the location of the pump, which runs inside the tank itself and heats up as material is circulated. This allows operators to begin work after only heating up their tank – along with the pump – and their spray bar.

Instead of using a cleaning solvent or diesel to clean the distribution system at the end of the day, the DT2000 uses pressurized air to push material through all the nozzles, hoses and the spray bar back into the tank.

In the cab, the DT2000 has be outfitted with a one-arm control system, allowing operators to control both the spray bar and the diesel burner. Trucks outfitted with the DT2000 with also get, in addition to the primary button-actuated screen, a second screen for the backup camera that comes standard.

Dynapac Dt2000 CabEquipment World

The DT2000’s handle sprayer utilizes a cone spray nozzle that Molero says matches the performance of its competitors that use three nozzles. The DT2000’s handle sprayer is also made of aluminum to reduce its weight for easier operation.

A 1,000-gallon version of the DT2000 – the DT1000 – is also available.

Dynapac DT2000 Specs:

  • Weight (empty): 33,000 lb.
  • Working speed: 0.0-2.5 mph
  • Tank capacity: 2,000 gallons
  • Nozzles: 24
  • Application rate: 0.02 - 0.32 gal/y²
  • Height (transport): 9.7 feet
  • Length: 26.8 feet
  • Rear spray bar: 66 inches
  • Maximum spray width: 16 feet
  • Diesel tank capacity: 21 gallons
  • Hydraulic tank capacity: 21 gallons
