Cat's 140 Lever Motor Grader made its debut at the 2025 Public Works Expo in Chicago. The next-generation model will be available to U.S. customers in 2026.

The industry’s top-selling motor grader just got a ground-up redesign. Caterpillar introduced its all-new 140 Lever Motor Grader at the 2025 Public Works Expo, featuring a new cab design and loads of added technology.

The 140 is also available in a joystick control configuration, which debuted at Bauma 2025. While the cab and controls are different, the bulk of the features on the machine remain the same.

A choice of drive systems – rear tandem drive or all-wheel drive – is also available to accommodate various jobsite applications, such as snow clearing, grading, roadbuilding or ditching.

The 140 features the same next-generation cab design as the 120, touting improved visibility, upgraded operator comfort features and easier controls.

Cat relocated the C pillar from the back corners of the cab to behind the operator for improved visibility. Windows are large and equipped with wipers for clear views, no matter the weather.

The brushless HVAC system has been relocated to the top of the cab for quiet operation and improved airflow.

A new seat takes advantage of the cab’s added foot space and hip room, offering a variety of adjustments to improve operator comfort and reduce fatigue. It also features revised seatbelt and safety harness options. An operator presence monitor keeps the parking brake engaged and hydraulic implements disabled until the operator is seated and the machine is ready for operation.

The upgraded shifter uses a forward-neutral-reverse with a shift up or shift down format, rather than a U-pattern to access reverse gears, for more effortless directional shifting. The transmission has moved from eight speeds to nine, giving operators another slower gear to reduce the use of the inching pedal.

“We’ve added another gear that’s about three quarters the speed of the normal first gear, and that allows operators to be able to maneuver around things without being in and out of that inching pedal all day long, making it a little easier to work in tight spaces,” explained Eric Kohout, motor grader product application specialist, Caterpillar.

New cantilevered doors are easier to open and naturally stay 90 degrees from the machine.

Technology Options

Upgraded hydraulics on the motor grader now allow for pressure relief when changing attachments, in addition to opening up a slate of new technology benefits.

“The next-generation hydraulics allows us to more easily add technology to these machines because we’ve added a couple of valve sections for the electro-hydraulic components to add a Cat grade system,” says Kohout.

The 140 comes equipped with the Cat Grade Attachment Ready Option, providing all wiring harnesses and sensor mounts when owners are ready to upgrade to 2D or 3D grade control.

Cat Grade Cross Slope has been revamped and reintroduced as Cat Grade Cross Slope Assist, adding a yoke sensor, drawbar sensor and a position-sensing moldboard side shift cylinder, in addition to the main fall sensor, rotation sensor and blade slope sensor.

“Now, the machines actually knows where the edges of the moldboard are and where the cutting edge is, and you can have a more accurate cross slope system, as well as when you’re using other systems, it keeps its accuracy better than our legacy system,” he adds.

The 140 also marks Cat's first lever motor grader with 3D-integrated mastless grade control, a feature that has been available on joystick machines since 2020. Receivers are located on the front of the machine and the back corner of the cab, keeping operators focused on the task at hand, not catching a mast on an obstacle, Kohout says.

While technology is front and center on the machine, veteran operators will appreciate that Cat maintained the bubble gauge in the cab. A sensor on the drawbar also provides a digital blade slope reading.

A Stable Blade system automatically slows the machine if the grade will be adversely affected by machine bounce.

To improve visibility to the moldboard, Cat has integrated the standard rearview camera into the 10-inch main display and removed the separate camera display. The new high-definition camera can be programmed to turn on when in reverse or stay on constantly. Optional front and side cameras allow for 360-degree visibility of the machine. The 360-degree camera system also enables People Detect, a bystander alert system with a visual alert and audible alarm in the cab.

Maintenance and serviceability were kept top of mind when designing the 140, with Cat extending and synchronizing maintenance intervals and centralizing daily checkpoints.

Cat says the motor grader’s design and reliability keep operating costs low, while providing “a ‘sweet spot’ power-to-weight ratio with excellent fuel consumption rates.” Fuel filling has been moved to the front frame for easier access away from the wheels.

A top-adjust drawbar circle and moldboard come standard. Buyers can upgrade to Cat’s High Performance Circle, which ditches the shims and shoes for a nearly-zero-maintenance excavator-style bearing.

“That bearing is super tight, so other than greasing there’s no maintenance. You don’t have to worry about shimming; you don’t have to worry about centering that circle under the drawbar. That’s literally all gone away. The only thing you still need to do is adjust your slide rails on your moldborad,” Kohout explained.

LED lights come standard, reducing power consumption and frequency of bulb changes. Front attachments, such as a dozer blade, snowplow, front scarifier or additional counterweight, can be added. Rear rippers are now bolt-on, eliminating the need for a tag link underneath the machine.

Cat ProductLink and VisionLink come standard, allowing owners and fleet managers to track performance and push maintenance intervals out to the machine.

The 140 Lever Motor Grader will be available in 2026.

