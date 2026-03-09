The Sickest Construction Equipment, Trucks & Race Cars at ConExpo 2026

From Cat's concept pickup to patriotic-themed designs, manufacturers trotted out a wide array of eye-catching machinery at this year's show.

Equipment World Staff (EQW)
Mar 9, 2026
Image00001
Equipment World

Outside of new product releases, exhibitors at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026 pulled out all the stops with flashy concept machines, custom-wrapped equipment and eye-catching paint jobs.

Equipment World's team of editors assembled a photo gallery below to offer a taste of the coolest equipment, trucks and race cars at North America’s largest construction equipment trade show. 

ConExpo, held March 3-7, played host to more than 2,000 exhibitors across 3 million square feet of exhibit space. The next edition of the show will be March 13-17, 2029, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas.

Check out the machines featured in the Bobcat, BKT, Case, Caterpillar, Deere, Freightliner, Huddig, Kioti, Kobelco, Komatsu, Liebherr, Link-Belt, LiuGong, Sunward, Takeuchi, Topcon and Vermeer booths.

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.Bobcat Rogue X3Equipment World

Bobcat RogueX3 Concept Loader: The fully electric, autonomous loader can be configured with or without cab, with wheels or tracks, and with various lift-arm designs to match specific tasks.

Bkt

BKT Monster Truck: BKT's monster dump truck turned heads with its green tread paint job and aggressive tires. 

Case 921Equipment World

Case 921G Wheel Loader: Case showed off a 921G wheel loader adorned with a special-edition American flag wrap celebrating the company’s U.S. heritage and commemorating the country’s America250 semiquincentennial celebration.  

Case HetfieldEquipment World

Case TV450B Compact Track Loader: Case also had a limited-edition TV405B in its booth sporting a paint job honoring Metallica lead singer James Hetfield, who commissioned his own custom Case CTL in late 2024.

Image00001Equipment World

Caterpillar Smart Ford F-450 Foreman Truck: The concept vehicle features bold Cat styling, plus Cat AI Assistant, VisionLink and an autonomous drone to help foremen run multiple jobs from one vehicle. Cat is not planning a commercial release of the vehicle.

Deere Building America

Deere Building America 230 P-Tier Excavator: Deere used ConExpo and this custom-painted 230 P-Tier Excavator to kick off its Building America contest. In celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. and the construction workers who build our communities, Deere will present the contest winner with the choice of a new 210, 230 or 260 P-Tier excavator custom configured to their preferences. Full contest details can be found at www.JohnDeereExcavatorContest.com.

Freightliner AutismEquipment World

Freightliner 114SD: At the Freightliner booth, attendees could check out a custom-wrapped 114SD mixer truck with a Con-Tech drum, decorated to celebrate autism awareness.

Conexpo Huddig Rally CarHuddig rally car: Best-known for its hybrid backhoe-type equipment, Huddig revealed this 1,000-horsepower electric rally race car at its booth.

Kioti StatueEquipment World

Kioti ... Coyote?: While not technically construction equipment, Kioti had an coyote sculpture on display in its booth to draw attention to its first-ever compact excavators.

Kobelco Sk350 Lc TrimbleEquipment World

Kobelco SK350LC Excavator: Kobelco displayed an SK350LC wrapped in patriotic and construction-themed graphics, integrated with a Trimble Earthworks system. With Trimble machine control, the excavator automatically controls the position of the bucket and boom when the operator enables semi-autonomous mode.

Komatsu F1 Car Con ExpoKomatsu Formula 1 car: The F1 car wasn't exactly at ConExpo, but it greeted show attendees making their way to the Tesla-run underground Vegas Loop transportation station at Resorts World, where they could ride in electric cars to the Las Vegas Convention Center. 

Liebherr CraneEquipment World

Liebherr LTM 1300-6.4 Mobile Crane: Sporting a patriotic boom wrap, the new LTM 1300-6.4 features a new design, the LICCON3 control system and a 295-foot telescopic boom. 

Link Belt 130 X4 TropicalEquipment World

Link-Belt 130X4 Excavator: Link-Belt decked out its 130X4 excavator with a tropical paint scheme and graffiti graphics. 

Link Belt PinkEquipment World

Link-Belt 145X4: Link-Belt also had its "Pink-Belt" 145X4 on site, which had just finished touring the U.S. before being auctioned off at this year's show. Additionally, 100% of the proceeds went to the National Breast Cancer Foundation and CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundation’s Yes, Mamm! program.

Liugong 922 FeEquipment World

LiuGong 922FE Electric Excavator: LiuGong's electric machines always stand out with their bright green paint jobs. The new 24-ton model boasts a pure electric drive, smart hydraulics and an advanced LFP battery. 

Sunward DecalEquipment World

Sunward SWTL5238: Chinese equipment manufacturer Sunward debuted a custom U.S.-themed paint job for its new SWTL5238 compact track loader on Day 1 of ConExpo 2026. 

Takeuchi E85

Takeuchi Concept Compact Track Loader: Takeuchi teased a CTL capable of running on E85 fuel. While not set for production, the compact equipment manufacturer used ConExpo to gather contractor feedback on a gas-powered machine. 

Topcon CarEquipment World

Topcon IndyCar: The center of Topcon's booth this year featured a custom IndyCar, with a slightly different paint job than the car used by professional driver James Roe.

Vermeer InterluneEquipment World

Vermeer Interlune: Front and center at Vermeer's booth this year was its prototype moon rock harvesting excavator, designed for Interlune to harvest helium-3 on the moon.

