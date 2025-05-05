New Cat Simulator Delivers Virtual-Reality Training for Asphalt Pavers and Rollers

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
May 5, 2025
Updated May 6, 2025
Included with the VR paving system is an exclusive walkaround machine inspection module and the SimU Campus built-in reporting software.
Cat Simulators

The latest Cat Simulators from training solutions provider Simformotion allows anyone to train on operating and inspecting asphalt pavers and rollers.

After donning a virtual reality headset, trainees are placed in a highway construction environment, where they’ll pave the highway, compact asphalt and more.

“Operators in the paving industry often face the dual challenges of high employee turnover rates and the need for effective, hands-on training,” said Simformotion Vice President Vanessa Price. “We designed the Cat Simulators VR Paving system specifically to address these issues by providing new and inexperienced operators with a comprehensive, VR-based training experience.”

Included with the system is a Meta Quest 3 VR headset, controllers and the simulation software. One benefit in adding the Cat Simulators VR Paving system to a training program is its portability, which allows users to move the experience to different locations as needed.

Each system also includes a subscription to SimScholars, an interactive curriculum to match the VR exercises that can be used in the classroom or remotely and comes with instructor course guides, quizzes and more.

Included with the VR paving system is an exclusive walkaround machine inspection module and the SimU Campus built-in reporting software, which generates reports comparing trainees’ performance to Caterpillar’s benchmarks.

Cat Simulators also launched its Collaborative Worksite Training package last fall, which allows up to nine users to operate dozers, excavators and articulated trucks simultaneously in the same virtual environment.

