Hamm Debuts Real-time Asphalt Density Sensor for HD+ Rollers

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 14, 2025
visual of the smart compact pro
Kowalski says Smart Compact Pro offers a solution for contractors in states that are looking to eliminate coring.
Wirtgen Group

During this year’s World of Asphalt in St. Louis, Hamm showed off its brand new Smart Compact Pro real-time density technology for its HD+ series of tandem rollers.

The system adds a real-time density scan sensor beneath the center of the roller that determines the asphalt density by measuring the dielectric conductivity, which forms the basis for correlation with density or porosity.

Tim Kowalski, applications support manager for Wirtgen America, says this ground-penetrating radar will be controlling the machine versus the previous compaction software that used several sensors.

“We can eliminate the accelerometer, and we can eliminate the temperature sensors, because there's a built-in temperature sensor on the [radar] unit,” he says. “And we can eliminate the weather station. Now the machine, instead of being controlled by these sensors, is controlled by the actual density reading.”

tim kowalski with smart compact pro sensorEquipment WorldThis new radar sensor was preceded by Hamm’s Smart Compact assistant, which automatically controls compaction modes and forces for both drums and has been available since 2022.

According to Hamm, by adding Smart compact Pro, which launches in August, contractors can see time and cost savings as it allows  less experienced operators to achieve stronger compaction results.

Calibration involves taking three measurements in different areas.

“We pick three different locations,” Kowalski says. “We'll set a nuke gauge down, get a reading. We'll bring the machine over, get another reading. And we'll put input from the nuclear gauge, or any gauge, into the machine. We do that three times. Now, the machine is correlated to the gauge that we're using to read density.”

He notes that even if operators turn off the Smart Compact Pro’s ability to the run the process automatically, the sensor will still collect density data. And in November, he says, Hamm will connect this information to its Track Assist intelligent compaction system app.

mirror shows the radar sensor under the rollerEquipment World“Now not only are we just going to read it individually from the machine, we are going to record it in a pass count,” Kowalski says. “So now we have pass count. We have stiffness. We have temperature, and now we have density that we're going to be able to record.”

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights

Kowalski adds that Smart Compact Pro offers a solution for contractors in states that are looking to eliminate coring, and some departments of transportation have already tested this system with carts for final density.

“If we can eliminate using cores and eliminate our traffic control, it's a huge safety standpoint, as far as not having people out there after the job is done,” he says. “So, it's a huge savings to the contractor. You're going to have a much more consistent, compacted material.”

Related Stories
Cat CB2.7 tandem vibratory roller
Compactors
Quick Data: Top-Selling Rollers of 2024
Wacker Neuson RTD-SC4 trench compactor at ARA Show
Compactors
Wacker Neuson Intros Redesigned RTD-SC4 Trench Compactor
JCB VMT430 vibratory tandem roller
Compactors
JCB Expands Vibratory Tandem Roller Lineup with Two New Models
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Partner Insights
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Top Stories
Komatsu's 22-metric-ton PC220LCi-12 gets the newest intelligent machine control, features to speed up loading and trenching, a bigger cab, among other advancements.
Excavators
Komatsu’s Next-Generation PC220LCi-12 Excavator Makes World Debut at Bauma
The 22-metric-ton model gets the newest intelligent machine control, tech to speed up loading and trenching, and a bigger cab, among other features.
Takeuchi TB20e electric mini excavator
Compact Excavators
Takeuchi Expands its Electric Mini Excavator Line with Two New Prototypes
Cat's new 775 off-highway truck gets a new frame design, suspension, and safety features like 360-degree view and obstacle-detection radar. It could even be equipped for full autonomous operation.
Off-Road Trucks
Cat Rolls Out Next-Generation 775 Dump Truck at Bauma
Kubota KX080-5 excavator at world of concrete 2024
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Excavators and Sales Trends for 2024
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
You'll discover how to leverage key insights and new opportunities in the commercial repair industry. Get your copy today!
DownloadView All