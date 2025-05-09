Wirtgen’s New W 250 XF Milling Machine Boosts Horsepower, Speeds Drum Changes

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
May 9, 2025
The new model features 21% more power than its predecessor, and its milling drums can be changed in under an hour for widths of 7 to 12.5 feet.
The new model features 21% more power than its predecessor, and its milling drums can be changed in under an hour for widths of 7 to 12.5 feet.
Wirtgen Group

Wirtgen’s latest milling machine, the W 250 XF, is now available in the U.S. with a dual-engine boost in horsepower, integrated systems for improved automation and a quick-change drum assembly system.

The W 250 XF features 21% more engine power than its predecessor – the W 250, released in 2010 – through a dual-engine drive that uses 18-liter John Deere 6180HD engines for a maximum 1,207 horsepower. The optimized torque curves of the engines mean less fuel consumption, even at maximum milling depth.

The machine can store up to 343 gallons of fuel and 1,188 gallons of water. It has a top speed of 3.3 mph and can mill at up to 288 feet per minute.

Operating weight is 111,774 pounds. It is 9.3 feet wide, 54.6 feet long and 15 feet tall with the conveyor at max height.

Fully integrated with the W 250 XF is the Mill Assist control system, which regulates the two engines’ output to improve efficiency. The system can either be set to automatically balance performance and cost or set to one of the three other operating modes designed to optimize costs, performance or quality.

The W 250 XF also uses Wirtgen Group Performance Tracker Milling, which automatically documents construction site data, carbon-dioxide emissions and machine data to allow the owner to bill quickly and precisely.  

Another system at play is Wirtgen’s Level Pro Active leveling system, which provides the operator information and values from all the W 250 XF’s sensors to control panels. This system is integrated into the machine’s control system and enables a higher level of automation, such as automatic lifting for driving over manhole covers.

Contractors can choose from three engine combination modes based on the task at hand, such as using only one engine when removing concrete.

The W 250 XF’s milling drum can also be swapped for a multiple cutting system drum in minutes, and the entire milling drum assembly can be changed in under an hour through a quick-change system.

The W 250 XF offers four drums assemblies that can achieve milling widths of 7.2 feet, 8.2 feet, 11.5 feet and 12.5 feet.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Presented by Equipment World
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.

The W 250 XF can also be outfitted with a fully enclosed cabin with a filter system to clean the air and automatic air conditioning and heating.

Related Stories
the caterpillar pm622 cold planer
Milling Equiment
Cat Updates PM600, PM800 Cold Planers for Cab Comfort, Visibility, Ease of Use
Cat PM313 cold planer
Milling Equiment
Cat Adds 20-Plus Upgrades to PM300 Series Cold Planers, Including New Engine
Wirtgen W210Fi milling machine shooting asphalt millings into back of paver
Milling Equiment
Jury Awards Wirtgen $12.9M Against Caterpillar in Milling Machine Lawsuit
Caterpillar PM620 cold planer
Milling Equiment
Wirtgen vs. Caterpillar: Judge Rules in Favor of Both Sides – Partially
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Case Tv370 B B Series Ctl
Compact equipment
Case CE Updates B Series Compact Track Loaders and Skid Steers with More Tech
The loaders get a safety and productivity boost with new rear object detection, automatic self-leveling and a digital attachment-control guide.
Bobcat S70 Skid Steer
Skid Steer Loaders
Quick Data: Top-Selling Skid Steers and Sales Trends 2024-2025
Bobcat CT4558 Compact Tractor
Ag Equipment
Bobcat Intros Two New Compact Tractors with Enclosed Cabs
Case Sl27 Tr Sal
Compact Wheel Loaders
Case CE Debuts Telescopic-Boom SL27 Small Articulated Loader
Vintage Tractor Thumb
Vintage Equipment
Watch Vintage Tractors Use Belt Power to Run 1940s Farm Tools at Ederville Show
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Tire Pressure Tips for Heavy Equipment Operations
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All