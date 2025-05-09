The new model features 21% more power than its predecessor, and its milling drums can be changed in under an hour for widths of 7 to 12.5 feet.

Wirtgen’s latest milling machine, the W 250 XF, is now available in the U.S. with a dual-engine boost in horsepower, integrated systems for improved automation and a quick-change drum assembly system.

The W 250 XF features 21% more engine power than its predecessor – the W 250, released in 2010 – through a dual-engine drive that uses 18-liter John Deere 6180HD engines for a maximum 1,207 horsepower. The optimized torque curves of the engines mean less fuel consumption, even at maximum milling depth.

The machine can store up to 343 gallons of fuel and 1,188 gallons of water. It has a top speed of 3.3 mph and can mill at up to 288 feet per minute.

Operating weight is 111,774 pounds. It is 9.3 feet wide, 54.6 feet long and 15 feet tall with the conveyor at max height.

Fully integrated with the W 250 XF is the Mill Assist control system, which regulates the two engines’ output to improve efficiency. The system can either be set to automatically balance performance and cost or set to one of the three other operating modes designed to optimize costs, performance or quality.

The W 250 XF also uses Wirtgen Group Performance Tracker Milling, which automatically documents construction site data, carbon-dioxide emissions and machine data to allow the owner to bill quickly and precisely.

Another system at play is Wirtgen’s Level Pro Active leveling system, which provides the operator information and values from all the W 250 XF’s sensors to control panels. This system is integrated into the machine’s control system and enables a higher level of automation, such as automatic lifting for driving over manhole covers.

Contractors can choose from three engine combination modes based on the task at hand, such as using only one engine when removing concrete.

The W 250 XF’s milling drum can also be swapped for a multiple cutting system drum in minutes, and the entire milling drum assembly can be changed in under an hour through a quick-change system.

The W 250 XF offers four drums assemblies that can achieve milling widths of 7.2 feet, 8.2 feet, 11.5 feet and 12.5 feet.

The W 250 XF can also be outfitted with a fully enclosed cabin with a filter system to clean the air and automatic air conditioning and heating.