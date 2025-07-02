ShoulderMaster Unveils "World’s First" Center Paver Attachment for Compact Track Loaders

Jul 2, 2025
For use with asphalt and gravel, the CP1000 features an 88 cubic foot hopper capacity for narrow paving, utility trenches and patch jobs.
ShoulderMaster

Australia-based manufacturer ShoulderMaster unveiled the CP1000 center paver for compact track loaders at this year’s World of Asphalt trade show, the world's first attachment of its kind, the company says. 

The new attachment for compact track loaders is designed for use with asphalt and gravel on narrow paving projects, utility trenches and micro-patching.

The CP1000 features an 88-cubic-foot hopper capacity and can receive material from any conventional size truck, the company says. The paver uses a chain-driven, heat-rated belt to handle asphalt.

The screed width can be adjusted from 12.5 to 40 inches, and its hydraulically controlled screed height can be adjusted between zero and 4 inches above the pavement.

The CP1000 measures 91.3 inches wide, 130.7 inches long and 69.7 inches high. ShoulderMaster says it can be easily transported between jobsites and reduces capital and maintenance costs compared to single-use equipment.

Two built-in wireless cameras with an in-cab monitor and wireless remote-control options help improve safety during operation.

The CP1000 also features a universal skid steer attachment quick connection for ease of setup and operation and uses an optimum hydraulic flow of around 21 gallons per minute.

During the product reveal at World of Asphalt 2025, ShoulderMaster U.S. Business Development Manager Tommy Tomlin said the original idea for the CP1000 came in 2016 when the company’s founder received requests from contractors for such an attachment.

The CP1000 has been demoed with contractors through Midwest John Deere dealer Murphy Tractor’s in Omaha, Nebraska.

ShoulderMaster was founded in 2015, when it launched its SM1500 universal skid steer/wheel loader shoulder paver.

