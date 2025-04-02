BOMAG’s new 8-foot CR802T-2 rubber-track paver “really allows you to take that step up to the next level without going too big,” says Zachary Watson, BOMAG Americas paving product manager.

BOMAG’s new 8-foot CR802T-2 rubber-track paver, unveiled at the 2025 World of Asphalt in St. Louis, is designed for contractors wanting to start larger paving projects.

It features a 10-ton hopper, 173-horsepower engine and variable paving widths up to 16 feet.

Zachary Watson, BOMAG Americas paving product manager, says the CR802T-2 is great for contractors looking to enter the highway paving market.

“An 8-foot paver of this size is perfect to start doing highway jobs, but also still be able to do the jobs that they are comfortable with,” he says. “[It] really allows you to kind of take that step up to the next level without going too big.”

Updated Conveyor and Auger Systems

New to the CR paver lineup is an independent auger conveyor control system. Watson says seasoned operators will remember certain elements from previous designs.

“Legacy operators may be familiar with the old design of having flow gates, and when you ran your augers, you run your conveyors,” he says. “With the new independent auger conveyor control, you're able to fine tune your head and material, and you can precisely control how much mix you are feeding with your conveyors and how fast your augers are feeding that material out to your extensions.

“This makes for real easy cleanup between passes and minimizes waste and throwing old asphalt into the hopper again as well.”

A new outboard-driven auger system, also unique to the CR pavers, was adopted from BOMAG’s CR remix pavers. It moves the chain boxes of the augers to the outside of the paver, cleaning the center of the auger tunnel and preventing centerline segregation.

New Interfaces

Another new feature is an updated human machine interface. The BOMAG A-Pave panel allows for instant hook-up of MOBA-integrated automation, meaning operators no longer need a control box on the screed.

“It helps clear up the screed area bit for operators, but it's a plug and play now. So you can set all your parameters for MOBA right here on this panel,” says Watson. “This also helps you control your feed, set your auger speeds, your conveyor speeds, to make sure that you have a proper proportion to each one to make sure that you are good to go.”

A new remote control on the rear of the machine is provided for quick adjustments including height, slope and screed extensions.

A new 7-inch touchscreen display provides a more efficient and condensed graphic user interface, the company says.

“Operators are able to find their critical information quickly about the paver, so that way, they're not wasting too much time looking for the right kind of information,” Watson says.

Some new options available for this series of CR pavers include an auto lubrication system and sonic conveyor sensors.



