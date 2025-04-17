Operators will benefit from a new suspension on the front of the CP28 designed to tilt and oscillate during proof rolling or dirt passes.

At this year’s World of Asphalt tradeshow in St. Louis, Missouri, Dynapac unveiled its all-new CP28, coming soon to the U.S. market and "the heaviest ballastable pneumatic tire roller on the market," the company says.

Eric Booth, compaction product manager at Dynapac North America, says the CP28 is a staggered roller with four wheels in front and back, and it can be ballasted from 21,000 to 68,000 pounds. Ballasting the CP28 can be done by either adding steel plates to the front or rear compartments or using materials like wet sand, water, steel shot and scrap metal.

The roller is designed for asphalt and soil compaction and can reach speeds up to 12 mph.

The CP28 also comes with EcoMode and EcoSave tech, which maintain the lowest possible engine rpm and automatically turn off the engine if the machine idles too long.

Each tire has its own sprinkler system, scraper bar and cocoa mat to avoid picking up asphalt.

Equipment World

Powered by a 134-horsepower F 3.8 Cummins engine, the CP28 is almost 17 feet long, 6.8 feet wide and 9.8 feet tall. Production is set to begin in June.

One of the big upgrades on the new CP28 is a new operator station. The roller can be fitted with either a symmetrical or asymmetrical cab, and Booth emphasizes the clear operator visibility.

“We've got a new operator station for this generation of the roller, so it's like our heavy tandem rollers,” Booth says. “It's got a 7-inch touch screen, and all the activities that you need daily are on a keypad on the righthand side for the operator that swivels and slides with the operator.”

Another key feature is the CP28’s “Air on the Run” system, which, when activated from the operator station, can bring all the tires from 0 psi to 12 psi in around 12 minutes.