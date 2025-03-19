By using the Echelon Mode, rollers can be closer without unnecessary braking.

Sakai’s Guardman automatic braking system is getting a safety boost with a new Echelon Mode for its highway-class SW884 and SW994 asphalt tandem rollers, which prevents collisions among rollers, personnel and other objects.

The Guardman system uses millimeter-wave radar or 3D LiDAR, depending on the model, to prevent roller collisions when performing echelon – staggered and offset – compaction. The addition of the Echelon Mode minimizes unnecessary braking, while still maintaining its ability to automatically brake if necessary to prevent accidents.

Operators activate Echelon Mode by pushing a button. It is designed to prevent false alarms. Additionally, the display now allows the follow roller operator to see their proximity to the lead roller.

Operators get real-time feedback on the distance between the two machines and are able to make proactive adjustments to further prevent unnecessary braking.

The Guardman system can detect personnel, equipment or objects behind eight different Sakai roller models, but only the SW884 and SW994 can be equipped with object detection in the front.

Sakai’s Guardman SW884ND highway-class roller made its American debut at World of Asphalt 2024, its first model built in the U.S. to feature the Guardman system.

Data from EDA shows Sakai had the fifth-highest number of financed used roller sales in the U.S. in 2024, though this was down from 2023.

