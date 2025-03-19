Sakai Offers New Echelon Mode for Asphalt Rollers to Prevent Jobsite Collisions

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Mar 19, 2025
two rollers close to each other
By using the Echelon Mode, rollers can be closer without unnecessary braking.
Sakai America

Sakai’s Guardman automatic braking system is getting a safety boost with a new Echelon Mode for its highway-class SW884 and SW994 asphalt tandem rollers, which prevents collisions among rollers, personnel and other objects.

The Guardman system uses millimeter-wave radar or 3D LiDAR, depending on the model, to prevent roller collisions when performing echelon – staggered and offset – compaction. The addition of the Echelon Mode minimizes unnecessary braking, while still maintaining its ability to automatically brake if necessary to prevent accidents.

Operators activate Echelon Mode by pushing a button. It is designed to prevent false alarms. Additionally, the display now allows the follow roller operator to see their proximity to the lead roller.

Operators get real-time feedback on the distance between the two machines and are able to make proactive adjustments to further prevent unnecessary braking.

The Guardman system can detect personnel, equipment or objects behind eight different Sakai roller models, but only the SW884 and SW994 can be equipped with object detection in the front.

Sakai’s Guardman SW884ND highway-class roller made its American debut at World of Asphalt 2024, its first model built in the U.S. to feature the Guardman system.

Data from EDA shows Sakai had the fifth-highest number of financed used roller sales in the U.S. in 2024, though this was down from 2023.

EDA is owned by Fusable, the parent company of Equipment World.

Related Stories
Krank Inspeq construction equipment inspection app
Technology
Krank Launches AI-Powered Equipment Inspection App
a drone approaches a truck mounted dock
Technology
DJI Unveils New Vehicle Mounting Dock for Matrice 4 Drones
screen shot of Hacksmith Power Loader
Technology
This Real-Life “Aliens” Power Loader Runs on a Cat Compact Track Loader
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Partner Insights
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Top Stories
john deere 330 PTier skid steer with grader attacment
Skid Steer Loaders
What’s New for Skid Steers? Buyer’s Guide 2025
Here's the latest in skid steers from Bobcat, Case, Caterpillar, Deere, JCB, Kubota, New Holland.
Maxresdefault 67d973baa6202
Compact Track Loaders
A Closer Look: Kubota’s New, Largest Compact Track Loader, the SVL97-3
Deere 850 X-Tier Bulldozer in Sacaton, Arizona
Dozers
Deere Launches 850 X-Tier Electric-Drive Dozer and P-Tier Dozer Upgrades (Video)
Volvo EC18 Straight boom electric mini excavator white background
Compact Excavators
Volvo to Offer Straight-Boom EC18 Electric Mini Excavator
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
New Report: The 2025 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
3 OTR Air Pressure Tire Tips You Must Know
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All