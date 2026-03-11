Bobcat's new T86-2 Pro compact track loader, seen here at ConExpo, gets a boost to 115 horsepower, higher lift height to 12 feet and a load of advanced technology.

Doosan Bobcat used ConExpo to showcase the next generation of its compact track loaders and skid steers, as well as pose a new question to customers: “Classic or Pro?"

The eight new "Classic" models replace the M-Series and come with the upgraded standard features without all the techy bells and whistles. They will keep the same model numbers.

The nine new "Pro" models, on the other hand, can be equipped with Bobcat’s new in-cab AI voice-command system, advanced safety and performance tech, four automotive-stye drive modes and a slew of other features. They will get a “-2” at the end of their model numbers to distinguish them from the R-Series they are replacing — as in, “T86-2.”

Bobcat says it is dropping the “R-Series” and “M-Series” names to distinguish their loader lineups in exchange for Pro and Classic, respectively.

“With our Classic and Pro structure, customers choose their loader based on how they work,” said Brad Claus, Bobcat senior vice president, during the ConExpo unveiling last week. “If you value simplicity, utility and controllability you already trust, Classic is exactly your lane.

“If you want the most operator experience we've ever offered, Pro is ready and waiting for you.”

Going Pro: Taking It to the Next Level

Doosan Bobcat Customers will find the most changes with the new Pro models:

Four compact track loaders — T64-2, T66-2, T76-2 and T86-2

Four skid steers — S64-2, S66-2, S76-2 and S86-2.

The current models range from 68 to 110 horsepower and 6,973 to 11,570 pounds of operating weight. Specs for the new lineup, however, are changing from the R-Series. For example, the largest of the lineup, the T86-2 and S86-2, will get a 115-horsepower engine, 5 horsepower more than the current generation.

They also get a 1-foot increase in lift height to 12 feet. (Full specs have not yet been released.)

Doosan Bobcat But the biggest changes come in the cab, where operators will find “refreshed interiors, heated air‑ride seats, added storage and an intuitive 8‑inch touchscreen display with infotainment and an integrated rear camera,” the company says.

The cab can also be equipped with Bobcat’s groundbreaking AI voice-command system, Jobsite Companion. Operators press a button on the joystick, state a command or ask a question, and the machine responds.

“With Jobsite Companion, operators can keep their hands on the controls,” said Scott Johnson, Bobcat senior director of construction products. “Just by pushing a button and asking, an operator can automate over 50 functions on a machine, optimize the machine settings to the job and attachment that they're using, get answers to machine questions regarding information on service, fault codes, attachment operation.”

The system can also track machine costs versus estimates to measure job profit and efficiency, he said.

For more details on how the system works, check out our video below:

Along with voice command, operators get four drive modes, which Bobcat says are similar to cars and trucks:

Balanced — Smooth, predictable response for precise work such as grading, material placement and confined jobsites.

Agile — Designed for everyday operation for a wide range of tasks.

Dynamic — Sharper acceleration and quicker response for high production.

Charged — Maximum responsiveness and speed for experienced operators working in open areas for high production with precise control.

The tech options extend to safety with Bobcat’s new camera- and radar-based detection systems:

Bobcat View — The camera system offers either a rear view or a broad ‑ area view that covers the rear and sides of the loader.

area view that covers the rear and sides of the loader. Rear Object Detection and Avoidance — A radar-based system that detects objects and people behind the machine and can alert the operator or automatically slow or stop the loader.

behind the machine and can alert the operator or automatically slow or stop the loader. 360 People Detection — A camera-based system that identifies and alerts operators to the presence of people around the machine without intervening in machine motion.

Classic Bobcat: If It Ain’t Broke …

Doosan Bobcat The Classic loaders replacing the M-Series keep the same model numbers and similar specs, ranging from 2,892 to 10,515 pounds and 23.5 to 92 horsepower:

Four compact track loaders — T450, T595, T650 and T770

Five skid steers — S70, S450, S590, S650 and S770

“Classic loaders deliver proven Bobcat performance with familiar controls and competitive pricing, ideal for landscapers, rental fleets and general construction applications,” the company says.

The new models get updated styling and decals and simplified package offerings, according to Bobcat.

Features on the Classic loaders also include:

“Deluxe display” with optional integrated rear camera.

Joystick controls, or optional hand and foot controls.

Two-speed travel.

Automatic ride control.

Keyless ignition.

“Classic delivers the dependable Bobcat performance, durability and controllability that customers have trusted for years,” Claus said. “Now with simpler package options, practical updates, it makes using the right machine even easier.”

Specs for Bobcat’s Next-Gen Skid Steers, CTLs

The new loaders are set to hit dealerships this summer. Specs for the Pro models have not yet been released.

Here are Bobcat’s spec charts for the Classic models: