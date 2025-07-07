Using traditional hydraulic attachments with electric construction equipment can zap battery runtime. That’s why Swedish manufacturer Holms Attachments has introduced an electric sweeper, designed to maximize the operating time of electric carrier machines.

The eSL, an electric version of the Holms Angle Sweeper SL, boasts up to 30% more machine battery compared to its hydraulic counterpart. “Using electric power provided by the carrier machine increases overall working time due to a more efficient use of the available power,” says Ulf Osterberg, director of product design at Holms Attachments AB.

The attachment was developed in collaboration with Volvo Construction Equipment for use on Volvo’s L25 electric wheel loader. According to the partners, the development of electric attachments is driven by the need to extend the battery life of electric machines to support the working hours demanded by equipment users.

“Electrification of equipment is more than a trend, and as the technology finds its way beyond the early adopter stage, customers will need compatible attachment solutions,” says Dan Snedecor, president at Holms Attachments.

“Our focus is to be prepared, along with our partners, to provide innovative products that support lower emissions and are of the highest quality,” adds Carl Gindahl, CEO of Holms Attachments.

The eSL prototype has undergone testing and evaluation over the last 12 months by Holms’ development department. It is designed for year-round sweeping applications, including snow or gravel. Key features include:

Self-adjusting Suspension: Applies the correct ground pressure with minimal adjustments and floats to follow the slopes and irregularities of the ground. Electric motor. Splash guard. LED lighting. Standard beeline ring brush (pictured) or optional swish brush. Electric linear device for turning. Parking support.

Holms Attachments designs and manufactures sweepers, snowplows and sand spreading buckets for tractors, wheel loaders and excavators.