Vögele debuted its next-generation Super 800-5 P-Tier mini class paver at this year's Bauma show in Germany, with plans to bring it to the U.S. next year.

The paver is designed for narrow construction projects, with operating widths between 1.6 and 11.5 feet with extending screeds AB 200 and AB 220. The Super 800-5 is 6.7 feet tall, 10.1 feet wide and 16 feet long. Vögele pavers are also beginning to take on the tier strategy of parent company John Deere.

A Wirtgen Group spokesperson confirmed to Equipment World the Super 800-5 will enter the U.S. market in 2026.

The paver has a 6.4-ton hopper, which includes hydraulically adjustable walls to adjust to material feed. The hopper can also be folded in two, creating an unrestricted view for easier movement and loading.

The Super 800-5 has a feed height of 9.1 inches and has a layer thickness up to 7.9 inches. Contractors will also have an asymmetrical setting, available for both sides of the paver for use along walls.

Other features include an operator’s platform with improved visibility, a new storage system with a tool and drink holder, coat hooks, a 24-volt socket and an ergonomically adjustable ErgoBasic control console. The console also incorporates a machine operating data display.

The Auto Grade Basic system has been fully integrated into the machine control system, so screed operators can control the machine compactly via the console, similar to larger Vögele pavers.

The Tier 4 Final version of the Super 800-5 is powered by a 74 horsepower Deutz TCD 2.9 L4.

Options available for the Super 800-5 include adjustable LED floodlights, hydraulic auger height adjustment, hydraulic screed assist and a washdown system with tank and hose reel.

In addition to the Super 800-5, Vögele also debuted the Super 1803-5 X-Tier wheeled paver and the MT 3000-5 material feeder at Bauma, which is the largest construction equipment show in the world.