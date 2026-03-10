Cat’s New 319 CR Excavator Packs Big Lift Power in a Tight Radius

Sitting between the 315 and 325, the new 19-ton excavator blends 317 power with a longer, wider undercarriage for stronger lifting and greater stability on tight jobsites.

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 10, 2026
Updated Mar 11, 2026
Cat 319CR Compact Radius Excavator
Cat 319CR Compact Radius Excavator
Equipment World

Caterpillar expanded its lineup of next-generation compact-radius excavators at ConExpo 2026 with the 19-ton 319 CR.

The all-new model offers contractors more lifting force than the 15-ton 315 CR, yet a more agile size and lower price than the 25-ton 325 CR. It is ideal for road construction, underground utilities, commercial and residential site development, heavy infrastructure and rural land management projects, the company says. Cat’s compact-radius excavator lineup tops out with the 35-ton 335 CR.

“We put as much performance in this machine as we could in a compact-radius package that’s very nimble and can work on space-restricted jobsites, but still trying to perform as much lift, cycle times and work tool carrying capability,” said Brian Stellbrink, senior market professional, Caterpillar.

The 319 CR is a marriage of several Cat next-generation excavators. It pairs some components of the 20-ton-family undercarriage with the powertrain, boom, stick and bucket linkages of a standard radius 317. “It's basically a compact-radius 317 sitting on top of a longer, wider undercarriage, which shares a lot of 20-ton components. So, it's a mix and match," Stellbrink says. 

The Cat C3.6 engine that powers the 319 CR is also found in Cat's 315 and 317.The Cat C3.6 engine that powers the 319 CR is also found in Cat's 315 and 317. Equipment WorldPower and Performance

It runs on a 133-horsepower Cat C3.6 diesel engine, featuring three selectable power modes:

  • Smart Mode matches engine and hydraulic power to current working conditions.
  • Eco Mode helps reduce fuel consumption.
  • Power Mode for max productivity.

The wider 19.2-foot undercarriage and heavy counterweight provide more lifting capacity, stability and the ability to use larger work tools, such as the TRS17 tiltrotator. “You can start to lift heavier concrete structures, vaults, pipe, trench boxes, things that you couldn't do with a 15-ton machine,” Stellbrink notes.

A 7.2-foot track gauge also allows for up to a 7% boost to lifting capacity compared to the 317, including the option to work with a 1.31-cubic-yard General Duty bucket. It has a maximum digging depth of 21.5 feet, a maximum reach of 30.2 feet and a maximum loading height of 21.1 feet.

The 319 CR weighs 45,000 to 47,000 pounds, depending on its configuration. Customers can choose the 319 CR with or without a blade and with a standard boom or a two-piece boom, while remaining within the maximum transport width of 9.8 feet. The machine can be ordered from the factory tiltrotator-ready or with a hydraulic connect coupler, pin grabber coupler or quick coupler.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs

Image00003Equipment WorldStandard and Optional Tech

The 319 CR comes packed with a variety of standard and optional technology features, including:

  • Cat Grade 2D: An indicate-only system that shows operators where the work tool edge or tip is relative to the target position to prevent overdigging and to stay on grade.
  • Cat Grade with Assist: Automates boom and bucket movements to maintain a smooth, accurate grade.
  • Cat Payload: Onboard scale system that measures material in real time to prevent underloading or overloading trucks.
  • Cat Advanced Payload: Provides additional capabilities, including machine location and e-ticketing.
  • E-Fence: Automatically stops excavator motion within a predefined work area you set to avoid hazards.
  • Lift Assist: Calculates the load an operator is lifting and the rated load of the excavator to avoid tipping risks.
  • Stability Assist: Monitors the machine's angle and provides alerts if it approaches an unsafe, tipping or rollover-prone position.
  • Cat Grade 3D Ready: Comes equipped with the hardware required to upgrade the machine to 3D machine control.
  • Cat Grade 3D: The Trimble-based 3D system adds deeper design capabilities, plus GNSS technology for RTK positioning guidance for more complex planes, slopes and contours.
  • Joystick Steer: Able to be activated via a software plugin.
  • Operator Coaching: Offers operators performance-based tips to increase productivity.
  • Advanced Productivity: Provides detailed production history, productivity and efficiency metrics.

Safety technologies include an optional 360-degree camera and Cat Detect, which alerts an operator to the presence of people around the machine.

Inside the cab of the Cat 319 CRInside the cab of the Cat 319 CREquipment WorldInterior and Exterior Features

Stellbrink says compact-radius excavators often come with trade-offs inside the cab, but Caterpillar preserved as many features as possible in the 319 CR.

The large cab comes with a 10-inch touchscreen display, customizable electro-over-hydraulic joystick controls and a seatbelt reminder alarm.

Ground-level lights illuminate key maintenance areas in early morning or evening hours. Multiple track-shoe options help ensure smooth operation across varying conditions, the company says.

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.

Caterpillar 319 CR Compact Radius Excavator Specs

  • Engine: Cat C3.6
  • Net Power: 133 horsepower
  • Operating Weight: 44,100 pounds
  • Max. Digging Depth: 21.5 feet
  • Max. Reach at Ground Line: 30.2 feet
  • Max. Loading Height: 21.1 feet
Related Stories
The new DX400LC-9 is the largest of Develon's next-gen lineup — seen here at ConExpo 2026 — at 95,000 pounds and 340.6 gross horsepower.
Excavators
Develon Launches First Models of Its Next-Gen Excavators at ConExpo
The Gradall XE 4100 highway-speed excavator weighs about 4,000 pounds less than the CL4100 Series V.
Excavators
Gradall Debuts Lighter-Weight XE 4100 Excavator with Road Speed Up to 60 MPH
Link-Belt's new 245 X4S
Excavators
Link-Belt Rolls Out New Tight-Tailswing 245 X4S Excavator at ConExpo
Straddle Wheel Compactor
Heavy equipment attachments
Felco Industries Brings Heavy-Duty Compaction Attachments to ConExpo 2026
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Bobcat's new T86-2 Pro compact track loader, seen here at ConExpo, gets a boost to 115 horsepower, higher lift height to 12 feet and a load of advanced technology.
Compact equipment
Bobcat Reveals 17 New Skid Steers, CTLs — and Choice of “Classic” or “Pro”
No more M- and R-Series. Bobcat rolls out next-gen compact loaders with new features and a new question for customers: "Classic or Pro?"
Cat 319CR Compact Radius Excavator
Excavators
Cat’s New 319 CR Excavator Packs Big Lift Power in a Tight Radius
Image00001
ConExpo/Con-Agg 2026
The Sickest Construction Equipment, Trucks & Race Cars at ConExpo 2026
The new DX400LC-9 is the largest of Develon's next-gen lineup — seen here at ConExpo 2026 — at 95,000 pounds and 340.6 gross horsepower.
Excavators
Develon Launches First Models of Its Next-Gen Excavators at ConExpo
New Holland's smallest excavator is the new E12D at 2,932 pounds and 11.8 horsepower.
Compact Excavators
New Holland Debuts 5 New Built-In-House Mini Excavators at ConExpo
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All