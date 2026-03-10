Caterpillar expanded its lineup of next-generation compact-radius excavators at ConExpo 2026 with the 19-ton 319 CR.

The all-new model offers contractors more lifting force than the 15-ton 315 CR, yet a more agile size and lower price than the 25-ton 325 CR. It is ideal for road construction, underground utilities, commercial and residential site development, heavy infrastructure and rural land management projects, the company says. Cat’s compact-radius excavator lineup tops out with the 35-ton 335 CR.

“We put as much performance in this machine as we could in a compact-radius package that’s very nimble and can work on space-restricted jobsites, but still trying to perform as much lift, cycle times and work tool carrying capability,” said Brian Stellbrink, senior market professional, Caterpillar.

The 319 CR is a marriage of several Cat next-generation excavators. It pairs some components of the 20-ton-family undercarriage with the powertrain, boom, stick and bucket linkages of a standard radius 317. “It's basically a compact-radius 317 sitting on top of a longer, wider undercarriage, which shares a lot of 20-ton components. So, it's a mix and match," Stellbrink says.

It runs on a 133-horsepower Cat C3.6 diesel engine, featuring three selectable power modes:

Smart Mode matches engine and hydraulic power to current working conditions.

matches engine and hydraulic power to current working conditions. Eco Mode helps reduce fuel consumption.

helps reduce fuel consumption. Power Mode for max productivity.

The wider 19.2-foot undercarriage and heavy counterweight provide more lifting capacity, stability and the ability to use larger work tools, such as the TRS17 tiltrotator. “You can start to lift heavier concrete structures, vaults, pipe, trench boxes, things that you couldn't do with a 15-ton machine,” Stellbrink notes.

A 7.2-foot track gauge also allows for up to a 7% boost to lifting capacity compared to the 317, including the option to work with a 1.31-cubic-yard General Duty bucket. It has a maximum digging depth of 21.5 feet, a maximum reach of 30.2 feet and a maximum loading height of 21.1 feet.

The 319 CR weighs 45,000 to 47,000 pounds, depending on its configuration. Customers can choose the 319 CR with or without a blade and with a standard boom or a two-piece boom, while remaining within the maximum transport width of 9.8 feet. The machine can be ordered from the factory tiltrotator-ready or with a hydraulic connect coupler, pin grabber coupler or quick coupler.

The 319 CR comes packed with a variety of standard and optional technology features, including:

Cat Grade 2D: An indicate-only system that shows operators where the work tool edge or tip is relative to the target position to prevent overdigging and to stay on grade.

An indicate-only system that shows operators where the work tool edge or tip is relative to the target position to prevent overdigging and to stay on grade. Cat Grade with Assist: Automates boom and bucket movements to maintain a smooth, accurate grade.

Automates boom and bucket movements to maintain a smooth, accurate grade. Cat Payload: Onboard scale system that measures material in real time to prevent underloading or overloading trucks.

Onboard scale system that measures material in real time to prevent underloading or overloading trucks. Cat Advanced Payload: Provides additional capabilities, including machine location and e-ticketing.

Provides additional capabilities, including machine location and e-ticketing. E-Fence: Automatically stops excavator motion within a predefined work area you set to avoid hazards.

Automatically stops excavator motion within a predefined work area you set to avoid hazards. Lift Assist: Calculates the load an operator is lifting and the rated load of the excavator to avoid tipping risks.

Calculates the load an operator is lifting and the rated load of the excavator to avoid tipping risks. Stability Assist: Monitors the machine's angle and provides alerts if it approaches an unsafe, tipping or rollover-prone position.

Monitors the machine's angle and provides alerts if it approaches an unsafe, tipping or rollover-prone position. Cat Grade 3D Ready: Comes equipped with the hardware required to upgrade the machine to 3D machine control.

Comes equipped with the hardware required to upgrade the machine to 3D machine control. Cat Grade 3D: The Trimble-based 3D system adds deeper design capabilities, plus GNSS technology for RTK positioning guidance for more complex planes, slopes and contours.

The Trimble-based 3D system adds deeper design capabilities, plus GNSS technology for RTK positioning guidance for more complex planes, slopes and contours. Joystick Steer: Able to be activated via a software plugin.

Able to be activated via a software plugin. Operator Coaching: Offers operators performance-based tips to increase productivity.

Offers operators performance-based tips to increase productivity. Advanced Productivity: Provides detailed production history, productivity and efficiency metrics.

Safety technologies include an optional 360-degree camera and Cat Detect, which alerts an operator to the presence of people around the machine.

Stellbrink says compact-radius excavators often come with trade-offs inside the cab, but Caterpillar preserved as many features as possible in the 319 CR.

The large cab comes with a 10-inch touchscreen display, customizable electro-over-hydraulic joystick controls and a seatbelt reminder alarm.

Ground-level lights illuminate key maintenance areas in early morning or evening hours. Multiple track-shoe options help ensure smooth operation across varying conditions, the company says.

Caterpillar 319 CR Compact Radius Excavator Specs