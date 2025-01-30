The roller’s oscillation technology allows it to tackle more difficult granular and mixed soil applications.

The latest addition to BOMAG’s roller Performance Line – the BW 177 BVO-5 PL – offers contractors multiple compaction modes, fuel savings and new oscillation and compaction technology, the company says.

Operators will be working with a 66.5-inch-wide drum capable of delivering up to 968 cubic yards of compaction output per hour. Additionally, the new single-drum compactor boasts a 140.8-pound-per-inch static linear load and 33,720 pounds of centrifugal force, suited for lift thicknesses up to 31.5 inches for rock fill, 19.7 inches for gravel and 15.7 inches for mixed soils.

The drum also allows the BW 177 BVO’s engine to stay in an optimum rpm range in Ecomode, which BOMAG says can yield fuel savings up to 30%. Optional Ecostop tech will turn off the engine after a set amount of idling time, which can be adjusted by the operator.

A combination of a dual-pump system and self-locking differential allows the roller to tackle up to 60% gradability in forward and reverse. A single lever controls forward and reverse direction up to 10 mph.

The BW 177 BVO’s three compaction modes, which switch between high and low amplitudes as well as oscillation, are controlled by a single rotary dial, allowing for quick switches in a variety of conditions. In poor underfoot conditions, the BW 177 BVO will still maintain contact with material through its articulating-oscillating joint’s 12-degree oscillation.

The roller’s oscillation technology allows it to tackle more difficult granular and mixed soil conditions, such as compacting backfill over pipelines. An optional padfoot kit for silt and clay compaction is also available.

Other technology operators will find on the BW 177 BVO include the BOMAG Terrameter and Bomap programs, which improve compaction efficiency to eliminate unnecessary passes. Terrameter provides real-time updates on material stiffness through two sensors, while Bomap, regardless of the roller brand, provides real-time compaction monitoring.

For on-the-job repairs, contractors will find several benefits on the BW 177 BVO, including no lubrication points on the roller, ground level access to dipstick, filter and fillings points and the ability to replace drum rubber vibration isolation buffers without disassembling the frame.