BOMAG’s Next Single-Drum Roller Offers 3 Compaction Modes, New Oscillation

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Jan 30, 2025
man drives a bomag bw 177 bvo up a small hill
The roller’s oscillation technology allows it to tackle more difficult granular and mixed soil applications.
Bomag

The latest addition to BOMAG’s roller Performance Line – the BW 177 BVO-5 PL – offers contractors multiple compaction modes, fuel savings and new oscillation and compaction technology, the company says.

Operators will be working with a 66.5-inch-wide drum capable of delivering up to 968 cubic yards of compaction output per hour. Additionally, the new single-drum compactor boasts a 140.8-pound-per-inch static linear load and 33,720 pounds of centrifugal force, suited for lift thicknesses up to 31.5 inches for rock fill, 19.7 inches for gravel and 15.7 inches for mixed soils.

The drum also allows the BW 177 BVO’s engine to stay in an optimum rpm range in Ecomode, which BOMAG says can yield fuel savings up to 30%. Optional Ecostop tech will turn off the engine after a set amount of idling time, which can be adjusted by the operator.

A combination of a dual-pump system and self-locking differential allows the roller to tackle up to 60% gradability in forward and reverse. A single lever controls forward and reverse direction up to 10 mph.

The BW 177 BVO’s three compaction modes, which switch between high and low amplitudes as well as oscillation, are controlled by a single rotary dial, allowing for quick switches in a variety of conditions. In poor underfoot conditions, the BW 177 BVO will still maintain contact with material through its articulating-oscillating joint’s 12-degree oscillation.

The roller’s oscillation technology allows it to tackle more difficult granular and mixed soil conditions, such as compacting backfill over pipelines. An optional padfoot kit for silt and clay compaction is also available.

Other technology operators will find on the BW 177 BVO include the BOMAG Terrameter and Bomap programs, which improve compaction efficiency to eliminate unnecessary passes. Terrameter provides real-time updates on material stiffness through two sensors, while Bomap, regardless of the roller brand, provides real-time compaction monitoring.

For on-the-job repairs, contractors will find several benefits on the BW 177 BVO, including no lubrication points on the roller, ground level access to dipstick, filter and fillings points and the ability to replace drum rubber vibration isolation buffers without disassembling the frame.

Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Related Stories
Construction worker operating an Ammann ARR 1575-2 Trench Roller
Compactors
Ammann’s ARR 1575-2 Trench Roller Gets Even Slimmer
Maxresdefault 677c408311117
Compactors
A Closer Look: Hamm Brings HD 9 VV Tandem Roller to the U.S.
Yolo County staff pose with their new Volvo DD25 Electric compactor
Compactors
California County Adds First Electric Volvo DD25 Compactor to Fleet
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
Kubota KX040-5 mini excavator digging in field
Compact Excavators
Kubota Unveils KX040-5 Mini Excavator with New Features, Cab, Hydraulics, Colors
The next-gen 4-metric-ton excavator debuted at World of Concrete with a quieter, roomier cab, improved hydraulics, new color scheme, more features.
Volvo A45 articulated dump truck traversing bumy dirt road
Off-Road Trucks
Volvo Completely Redesigns its Articulated Dump Trucks, Adds 50-Ton Model
Maxresdefault 6793ad93bb5c0
Dozers
A Closer Look: Komatsu's Electric Underwater Dozer
Toro eDingo TX750 using breaker to demolish interior wall
Compact Utility Loaders
Toro Debuts First Electric eDingo Mini Skid Steer with Tracks: the TX 750
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All