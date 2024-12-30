The Latest Skid Steers and Compact Track Loaders: 2024 Product Roundup

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 30, 2024
Caterpillar 285 compact track loader carrying cable
Cat released four new CTLs in 2024, including its largest-ever model, the 285.
Caterpillar

Compact track loaders and skid steer loaders are among the highest sales volume products of all construction equipment – and it’s easy to see why. The ease of transport and the ability to outfit the machines with a variety of attachments make them a weapon on any jobsite.

This year, major manufacturers, including ASV, Caterpillar, Firstgreen, John Deere, Kubota, Manitou and Yanmar, released next-generation models that offer even more power, performance and standard technology.

Here’s a look at the flurry of new skid steers and compact loaders that hit the market in 2024, listed in alphabetical order by manufacturer:

ASV RT-65 compact track loader scooping dirtASV RT-65ASVASV

ASV’s latest track loaders – the RT-65, VT-75, VT-80 and VT-80 Forestry - now come equipped with Yanmar engines, meaning the machines can be serviced from top to bottom by ASV dealers.

Get all the details on the new models here:

Cat 270 skid steer grabbing concreteCat 270 skid steerCaterpillarCaterpillar

Cat’s four new skid steers - the 250, 260, 270 and 270 XE - and four new CTLs - 275, 275 XE, 285 and 285 XE - feature more power, capacity and comfort over the D3 series.

To see some of the models up close, check out our additional videos below:

John Deere 333 P-Tier compact track loader dumping dirtJohn Deere 333 P-Tier compact track loaderJohn DeereDeere

Deere’s 330 and 334 P-Tier skid steers and 331, 333 and 335 P-Tier compact track loaders boast completely redesigned “one-piece cabs,” more tech and added power.

Emily Pagura, Deere product marketing manager, walked us through the many changes in these new compact machines that replace models in the G Series on an episode of The Dirt. Watch it here.

Firstgreen Industries Elise 700 electric skid steerFirstgreen Industries Elise 700 electric skid steerFirstgreen IndustriesFirstgreen

Electric equipment manufacturer Firstgreen expanded its range of electric skid steers with the Elise 700, a 7,716-pound machine with a rated load capacity of 1,543 pounds and a tipping load of 3,086 pounds.

It also rolled out the cabin-less Rockeat 700 and 1200 electric skid steers, designed to work in tight, hazardous areas thanks to their low clearance, 360-degree cameras and remote operation.

To find out more about the latest electric skid steers from this innovative company, watch Equipment World's interview with Firstgreen chief operating officer Marcus Suess on The Dirt.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!
Presented by Michelin North America
Unlock the benefits of upskilling. Boost safety, cut costs, and drive profits!

Kubota SVL50x gompact track loader grading a pathKubotaKubota

Though only 48.5 inches wide, Kubota’s new, smallest CTL – the SVL50x -  can operate a variety of attachments and gets loaded with features found in larger models.

Manitou 1950 RT compact track loaderManitou 1950 RT compact track loaderManitouManitou

The six new models in Manitou’s next-generation mid-range skid steers and CTLs have lift capacities from 2,100 pounds to 2,750 pounds and feature improvements in safety, comfort, productivity, simplicity and serviceability.

For smaller jobs, the manufacturer also rolled out an 8,150-pound “extreme compact” CTL, the 1950 RT.

Yanmar TL100VS compact track loaderYanmar TL100VS compact track loaderYanmarYanmar

Ranging from 67 to 103.5 horsepower, Yanmar’s full line of CTLs includes the TL65RS, TL75VS, TL80VS and TL100VS. The construction-grade machines get Tier 4 Final Yanmar diesel engines, a standard suspended seat, a 7-inch color display, a torsion-axle suspended undercarriage and more.

Get the details on each model in the articles below:

Need an attachment with that?

Looking for the latest attachments to pair with your compact track loader or skid steer loader?

First, watch this episode of The Dirt to find out how to choose the best attachments for your skid steer or CTL, and then, check out Equipment World’s coverage of the latest attachments below:

Related Stories
Maxresdefault 675c445071dc2
Compact Excavators
A Closer Look: Bobcat’s E40 Mini Excavator Gets Long Arm, Short Tailswing
Ausa next-generation compact dumpers
Compact equipment
AUSA's Next-Generation Compact Dumpers Get New Design, Safety Features
Stolen Case CX370 mini excavator
Compact Excavators
GPS on Stolen Excavator Helps Police Uncover Chop Shop in Georgia
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
Caterpillar 285 compact track loader carrying cable
Compact equipment
The Latest Skid Steers and Compact Track Loaders: 2024 Product Roundup
Here’s a look at the flurry of new skid steers and CTLs released from ASV, Caterpillar, Firstgreen, John Deere, Kubota, Manitou and Yanmar.
Robotiz3d autonomous pothole-filling robot
Roadbuilding equipment
Top Roadbuilding Equipment of 2024: Compactors, Pavers, Robots & More
Screenshot Cat 285 compact track loader dumping dirt
Videos
Cat Leads in Our Top 10 Equipment “Closer Look” Videos of 2024
1930s prototype International TracTracTor crawler tractor with Traxcavator
Vintage Equipment
Where Old Machines Never Die: Top 5 Vintage Equipment Stories of 2024
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency
Download the free guide now and implement all 13 steps in your shop today.
DownloadView All