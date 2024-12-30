Cat released four new CTLs in 2024, including its largest-ever model, the 285.

Compact track loaders and skid steer loaders are among the highest sales volume products of all construction equipment – and it’s easy to see why. The ease of transport and the ability to outfit the machines with a variety of attachments make them a weapon on any jobsite.

This year, major manufacturers, including ASV, Caterpillar, Firstgreen, John Deere, Kubota, Manitou and Yanmar, released next-generation models that offer even more power, performance and standard technology.

Here’s a look at the flurry of new skid steers and compact loaders that hit the market in 2024, listed in alphabetical order by manufacturer:

ASV

ASV’s latest track loaders – the RT-65, VT-75, VT-80 and VT-80 Forestry - now come equipped with Yanmar engines, meaning the machines can be serviced from top to bottom by ASV dealers.

Caterpillar

Cat’s four new skid steers - the 250, 260, 270 and 270 XE - and four new CTLs - 275, 275 XE, 285 and 285 XE - feature more power, capacity and comfort over the D3 series.

John Deere

Deere’s 330 and 334 P-Tier skid steers and 331, 333 and 335 P-Tier compact track loaders boast completely redesigned “one-piece cabs,” more tech and added power.

Emily Pagura, Deere product marketing manager, walked us through the many changes in these new compact machines that replace models in the G Series on an episode of The Dirt. Watch it here.

Firstgreen Industries

Electric equipment manufacturer Firstgreen expanded its range of electric skid steers with the Elise 700, a 7,716-pound machine with a rated load capacity of 1,543 pounds and a tipping load of 3,086 pounds.

It also rolled out the cabin-less Rockeat 700 and 1200 electric skid steers, designed to work in tight, hazardous areas thanks to their low clearance, 360-degree cameras and remote operation.

To find out more about the latest electric skid steers from this innovative company, watch Equipment World's interview with Firstgreen chief operating officer Marcus Suess on The Dirt.

Kubota

Though only 48.5 inches wide, Kubota’s new, smallest CTL – the SVL50x - can operate a variety of attachments and gets loaded with features found in larger models.

Manitou

The six new models in Manitou’s next-generation mid-range skid steers and CTLs have lift capacities from 2,100 pounds to 2,750 pounds and feature improvements in safety, comfort, productivity, simplicity and serviceability.

For smaller jobs, the manufacturer also rolled out an 8,150-pound “extreme compact” CTL, the 1950 RT.

Yanmar

Ranging from 67 to 103.5 horsepower, Yanmar’s full line of CTLs includes the TL65RS, TL75VS, TL80VS and TL100VS. The construction-grade machines get Tier 4 Final Yanmar diesel engines, a standard suspended seat, a 7-inch color display, a torsion-axle suspended undercarriage and more.

