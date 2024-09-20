Yanmar's Second New Compact Track Loader, the TL75VS, Has Arrived (Video)

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 20, 2024
Yanmar TL75VS compact track loader
The TL75VS is powered by a 74-horsepower Yanmar Tier 4 Final diesel engine and has a 2,550-pound rated operating capacity.
Yanmar

Yanmar’s TL75VS, one of four models in the manufacturer’s new compact track loader line, has officially hit the market.

The 9,205-pound machine made its debut at ConExpo 2023, alongside the TL65RS, TL80VS and TL100VS. The TL100VS rolled out in February, and the remaining models are set to roll out later this year. (To view the TL75VS that was on display at the show, check out our video at the bottom of this article.)

The TL75VS is powered by a 74-horsepower Yanmar Tier 4 Final diesel engine that kicks out 195 foot-pounds of torque. The vertical-lift CTL features a 10-foot 6-inch max bucket pin height and a 2,555-pound rated operating capacity, which Yanmar says is ideal for truck loading. It can travel at speeds up to 7.5 mph.

[Watch: Yanmar vs. ASV CTLs – What’s the Difference?]

The TL75VS offers 21.4 gallons per minute of standard hydraulic flow. The machine can be optioned with a 26-gpm high flow with large hydraulic lines, hydraulic coolers and direct-drive pumps. Yanmar says this setup reduces power loss and increases flow and pressure directly to the attachment.

A torsion axle suspended undercarriage with a pivot link system at the rear axle reduces oscillation and stabilizes the machine for improved ride quality and material retention.

Buyers can choose between ROPS or an all-weather cab with a curved glass door, both of which offer 360-degree visibility. The cab comes equipped with a standard mechanical suspended seat, a 7-inch touchscreen display, electronic joystick controls with ISO or H-pattern settings, Bluetooth and a USB port. A backup camera and LED lighting are also standard. The enclosed cab features heat and air conditioning.

Yanmar TL75VS compact track loader carrying a pallet of tiresYanmarTechnology Additions

Yanmar’s optional productivity-enhancing features include:

  • Self-leveling technology and dual-direction capabilities: Automatically levels the load while raising and lowering loader arms.
  • Return-to-position technology: Sets a designated height for the loader arms.
  • Work tool positioner: Selects a preset for the angle of the attachment based on the task at hand.
  • Auto two-speed: Automatically shifts the machine between low- and high-speed modes for a smoother transition and more control.
  • Speed-sensitive ride control: Enhances material retention at higher speeds without the need to actively switch the feature off when converting to slower-moving applications.
  • SmartAssist Remote telematics: Monitors the machine, providing error detection and notification to real-time operational status updates and daily work reports. An integrated theft protection feature lets owners set a range from a specific location and trigger an alert if the machine goes outside the range.

Service and Reliability

Daily checkpoints are easily accessible thanks to the machine’s removable skid plates, three-panel engine access and a swing-out radiator that can be opened without tools.

Steel-embedded bar-tread rubber tracks provide increased durability and complement the undercarriage through improved traction, ride quality and vibration reduction, Yanmar says.

The TL75VS comes with a two-year/2,000-hour warranty. Yanmar also provides a one-year/1,000-hour warranty on the tracks.

Quick Specs

  • Loader Arms: Vertical
  • Weight: 9,205 pounds (Open ROPS), 9,545 pounds (Cab)
  • Engine Power: 74 horsepower
  • Rated Operating Capacity: 2,555 pounds
  • Tipping Load: 7,300 pounds
  • Travel Speed: 7.5 mph
