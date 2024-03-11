Manitou’s Next-Gen Mid-Range Skid Steers and CTLs Have Rolled Off the Line

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 11, 2024
manitou 2300 vt compact track loader scooping dirt
Manitou

Following a preview at ConExpo 2023, Manitou’s new range of mid-sized skid steers and compact track loaders have rolled off the line and are available for purchase at dealers nationwide.

The lineup, which includes the 2100 V, 2300 V and 2750 V skid steer loaders and 2100 VT, 2300 VT and 2750 VT compact track loaders, features improvements in safety, comfort, productivity, simplicity and serviceability over previous models.

Available with lift capacities from 2,100 pounds to 2,750 pounds, Manitou says the new models provide contractors with “a powerful tool for material handling, attachment use and multi-purpose work around the jobsite.

The models were showcased at the ARA Show alongside Manitou’s new 1950 RT compact track loader. (Get a closer look in the video below.)

Key features include:

  • IdealTrax: The patented track-tensioning system adjusts the track to the proper tension when the machine is started and relieves the tension when the machine is turned off. This improves idler and bogie bearing life, prolongs the track’s life by up to 15% and makes cleaning out the tracks easier, the company says.
  • Manitou IdealAccess door: The exclusive bi-folding polycarbonate door offers more headroom and the ability to operate the machine with the door open or closed. A new window and roof design further improves visibility.
  • All-new vertical-lift arm design: All models are vertical lift and feature a new sloped lift arm design. Manitou says the design improves visibility, reduces the amount of material that gathers on the arms and allows for the hydraulic lines to be routed under the arms for greater protection.
  • Improved breakout forces and fuel tank capacity: Compared to the previous range, breakout force is now 12% higher on average and the tank capacity has increased by 14%, allowing greater productivity.
  • Upgraded cab: The larger, one-piece cab gives the operator 23% more space in the cab than previous models; a larger, more ergonomic foot area that reduces operator fatigue while enabling precise control of the standard foot throttle; lift-arm cushioning and an improved undercarriage for a smooth, more comfortable ride. The cab flips up 69 degrees for easy maintenance.
  • Manitou EasyMANAGER: The telematics platform provides business owners and fleet managers with easy access to machine health, performance and efficiency data.

Additional features include keyless start, LED lighting, enhanced standard and high-flow auxiliary hydraulics and a patented Pilot joystick system that moves with the seat to ensure a common operator experience is standard. A full lineup of attachments is available. 

Manitou says when factoring in the purchase price, resale value, lifetime service, and consumables, its new line of compact loaders can reduce the total cost of ownership over the first five years of ownership by up to 15 percent.

Related Stories
Kioti SL750 skid steer kicking up dust
Skid Steer Loaders
The Ever-Stalwart Skid Steer – New Models Keep on Coming
Manitou 1950 RT compact track loader
Compact Track Loaders
“Extreme Compact” with Power: Manitou’s New 1950 RT Compact Track Loader
Kanga TR825 Remote Control Mini Loader
Compact equipment
Kanga TR825 Remote-Control Mini Loader Proves Mighty in Extreme Environments
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
John Deere telescopic compact wheel loader
Construction Equipment
Deere Rolls Out New Telescopic Compact Wheel Loader
The 326 P-Tier has over 16 feet of reach while still being compact enough to work in tight spaces - plus, a slew of productivity features.
Maxresdefault 65e9c72a65d01
The Dirt
ZQuip: Modular Batteries Solve Equipment Runtime, Charging Issues
John Deere 1050 P-Tier Dozer
Dozers
John Deere Launches its Largest P-Tier Dozers, the 950 and 1050
Kioti SL750 skid steer kicking up dust
Skid Steer Loaders
The Ever-Stalwart Skid Steer – New Models Keep on Coming
Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Eight crucial tire practices to increase uptime, keep operators safe and reduce costly, preventable failures.
DownloadView All