Following a preview at ConExpo 2023, Manitou’s new range of mid-sized skid steers and compact track loaders have rolled off the line and are available for purchase at dealers nationwide.

The lineup, which includes the 2100 V, 2300 V and 2750 V skid steer loaders and 2100 VT, 2300 VT and 2750 VT compact track loaders, features improvements in safety, comfort, productivity, simplicity and serviceability over previous models.

Available with lift capacities from 2,100 pounds to 2,750 pounds, Manitou says the new models provide contractors with “a powerful tool for material handling, attachment use and multi-purpose work around the jobsite.

The models were showcased at the ARA Show alongside Manitou’s new 1950 RT compact track loader. (Get a closer look in the video below.)

Key features include:

IdealTrax: The patented track-tensioning system adjusts the track to the proper tension when the machine is started and relieves the tension when the machine is turned off. This improves idler and bogie bearing life, prolongs the track’s life by up to 15% and makes cleaning out the tracks easier, the company says.

The patented track-tensioning system adjusts the track to the proper tension when the machine is started and relieves the tension when the machine is turned off. This improves idler and bogie bearing life, prolongs the track’s life by up to 15% and makes cleaning out the tracks easier, the company says. Manitou IdealAccess door: The exclusive bi-folding polycarbonate door offers more headroom and the ability to operate the machine with the door open or closed. A new window and roof design further improves visibility.

The exclusive bi-folding polycarbonate door offers more headroom and the ability to operate the machine with the door open or closed. A new window and roof design further improves visibility. All-new vertical-lift arm design : All models are vertical lift and feature a new sloped lift arm design. Manitou says the design improves visibility, reduces the amount of material that gathers on the arms and allows for the hydraulic lines to be routed under the arms for greater protection.

: All models are vertical lift and feature a new sloped lift arm design. Manitou says the design improves visibility, reduces the amount of material that gathers on the arms and allows for the hydraulic lines to be routed under the arms for greater protection. Improved breakout forces and fuel tank capacity: Compared to the previous range, breakout force is now 12% higher on average and the tank capacity has increased by 14%, allowing greater productivity.

Compared to the previous range, breakout force is now 12% higher on average and the tank capacity has increased by 14%, allowing greater productivity. Upgraded cab: The larger, one-piece cab gives the operator 23% more space in the cab than previous models; a larger, more ergonomic foot area that reduces operator fatigue while enabling precise control of the standard foot throttle; lift-arm cushioning and an improved undercarriage for a smooth, more comfortable ride. The cab flips up 69 degrees for easy maintenance.

The larger, one-piece cab gives the operator 23% more space in the cab than previous models; a larger, more ergonomic foot area that reduces operator fatigue while enabling precise control of the standard foot throttle; lift-arm cushioning and an improved undercarriage for a smooth, more comfortable ride. The cab flips up 69 degrees for easy maintenance. Manitou EasyMANAGER: The telematics platform provides business owners and fleet managers with easy access to machine health, performance and efficiency data.

Additional features include keyless start, LED lighting, enhanced standard and high-flow auxiliary hydraulics and a patented Pilot joystick system that moves with the seat to ensure a common operator experience is standard. A full lineup of attachments is available.

Manitou says when factoring in the purchase price, resale value, lifetime service, and consumables, its new line of compact loaders can reduce the total cost of ownership over the first five years of ownership by up to 15 percent.