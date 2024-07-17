The vertical lift arm configuration allows the DTL35 compact track loader to extend its reach forward, making it easier to deposit materials into high-sided trucks and bins, Develon says.

Develon’s first compact track loader, the DTL35, has rolled off the line and is now available at authorized dealers across North America.

A prototype of the DTL35 was unveiled at ConExpo 2023 and showcased at trade shows throughout early 2024. To get a closer look at the new compact track loader, check out Equipment World’s video coverage from the ARA Show in February.

Since the initial launch, the design has been refined, and the final specs are as follows:

Gross power: 115 hp

Operating weight (with 165-lb. operator): 12,785 lbs.

Rated operating capacity: 3,806 lbs.

Auxiliary standard flow: 23 gpm

Auxiliary high-flow option: 40 gpm

Travel speed: up to 9.2 mph

Ground pressure (rubber shoe): 5.7 psi

Bells and Whistles

The DTL35 runs on a 115-horsepower, 3.4-liter Develon D34 engine, which is the same as on the company’s DD100 dozer and 14-ton excavator.

Numerous premium features come standard on the compact track loader, including:

Ride control: Reduces shocks and vibrations when navigating rough terrain while carrying full loads.

Reduces shocks and vibrations when navigating rough terrain while carrying full loads. Reversible fan: Protects against dust and debris, keeping the engine cleaner and cooler.

Protects against dust and debris, keeping the engine cleaner and cooler. Torsion suspension: Absorbs more shocks and vibrations over rough or uneven terrain compared to a fixed-frame machine.

Absorbs more shocks and vibrations over rough or uneven terrain compared to a fixed-frame machine. Return to dig: Automatically returns the arms to the lowered position, saving operator’s time and delivering a more consistent digging depth.

Automatically returns the arms to the lowered position, saving operator’s time and delivering a more consistent digging depth. Attachment positioner: Operators can save the angle of the attachment and can automatically return the attachment to the preset angle with the push of a button.

Operators can save the angle of the attachment and can automatically return the attachment to the preset angle with the push of a button. Bucket shake: Helps shake loose materials stuck to the bucket or attachment.

Helps shake loose materials stuck to the bucket or attachment. Adjustable heated air-suspension seat: Air-filled cushions adjust to the operator’s weight and movements for a smoother ride.

Air-filled cushions adjust to the operator’s weight and movements for a smoother ride. My Develon fleet management: Monitors the health, location and productivity of the machine from the My Develon mobile app and website.

Monitors the health, location and productivity of the machine from the My Develon mobile app and website. Polycarbonate door: Protects against debris, branches or other potential hazards on the job.

Protects against debris, branches or other potential hazards on the job. Auto self-leveling: Helps maintain stability by automatically adjusting the attachment or bucket to remain level as the arms are raised or lowered.

Helps maintain stability by automatically adjusting the attachment or bucket to remain level as the arms are raised or lowered. Rearview camera: Provides an additional view, allowing operators to easily see behind the machine.

Wide multi-bar rubber tracks also come standard, while a block pattern is optional. Both are available in wide or narrow widths.

An optional around view monitor (AVM) camera system displays a 270-degree view of the machine’s surroundings, while the ultrasonic proximity sensors further enhance safety by alerting operators to nearby objects as they back up the machine.

Additional features on the one-piece cab include a 3-foot-wide spacious interior, E-H controls, an 8-inch Smart Touch display, a roof panel, 12-volt charging, a radio, Bluetooth and LED work lamps.

“The new DTL35 is the first compact track loader from Develon in North America and has several features and technologies for excellent performance, visibility and high-end comfort,” says Dylan Freeman, product manager for compact track loaders, Develon. “We’re excited to continue to expand our compact equipment line, giving our customers more machines to help with their work demands.”

Attachment Versatility

The DTL35 comes equipped with a hydraulic quick coupler that allows fast and tool-free attachment changes. More than a dozen Develon attachments are available, including:

Angle broom

Auger

Power rake

Hi-vis rail pallet fork

Scrap grapple

Skeleton grapple

Large-capacity root grapple

Low-profile dirt bucket

Utility bucket

Multi-purpose bucket

Rotary brush cutters

Snow blower

Snow/light-material bucket

Snow pusher

Warranty Options

The standard warranty on the DTL35 provides full coverage for 36 months or 5,000 hours, whichever comes first, with parts and service support from a local authorized Develon dealer.

Develon’s Protection Plus extended warranty coverage offers more than 70 different plan options, allowing operators to customize coverage to meet their needs for up to 60 months or 7,500 hours, whichever comes first.