To complement its compact track loaders, Yanmar has introduced a new line of branded CTL attachments. The 21-product lineup includes buckets, augers, trenchers, stump grinders, soil conditioners, breakers, sweepers, pallet forks, brush mowers, grapple rakes, grapple buckets and snow and grading blades.

Attachments can be purchased through Yanmar dealers and financed as a bundle when purchasing new equipment. Yanmar says this gives customers a one-stop shop and the confidence that the attachments are paired specifically to the CTL for maximum efficiency and performance.

“We’re excited to offer yet another reliable and versatile set of tools to help fleet customers and contractors be productive right out of the gate and conquer the evolving demands of any construction jobsite head-on,” said Frank Gangi, product manager – attachments, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. “Additionally, Yanmar customers can save time by buying their machine and attachments all from one place.”

Yanmar attachments are backed by the same 24-month/2,000-hour warranty offered on Yanmar CTLs.

Yanmar announced its entry into the compact track loader market at last year’s ConExpo. The company’s four-model lineup includes the TL65RS, TL75VS, TL80VS and TL100VS. Additional compact equipment offerings from Yanmar include mini excavators, compact wheel loaders and tracked carriers.