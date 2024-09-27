Yanmar Rolls Out Line of Compact Track Loader Attachments

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 27, 2024
Yanmar CTL grading blade
Yanmar Compact Equipment

To complement its compact track loaders, Yanmar has introduced a new line of branded CTL attachments. The 21-product lineup includes buckets, augers, trenchers, stump grinders, soil conditioners, breakers, sweepers, pallet forks, brush mowers, grapple rakes, grapple buckets and snow and grading blades.

Attachments can be purchased through Yanmar dealers and financed as a bundle when purchasing new equipment. Yanmar says this gives customers a one-stop shop and the confidence that the attachments are paired specifically to the CTL for maximum efficiency and performance.

[Watch: Yanmar vs. ASV CTLs – What’s the Difference?]

“We’re excited to offer yet another reliable and versatile set of tools to help fleet customers and contractors be productive right out of the gate and conquer the evolving demands of any construction jobsite head-on,” said Frank Gangi, product manager – attachments, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America. “Additionally, Yanmar customers can save time by buying their machine and attachments all from one place.”

Yanmar attachments are backed by the same 24-month/2,000-hour warranty offered on Yanmar CTLs.

Yanmar announced its entry into the compact track loader market at last year’s ConExpo. The company’s four-model lineup includes the TL65RS, TL75VS, TL80VS and TL100VS. Additional compact equipment offerings from Yanmar include mini excavators, compact wheel loaders and tracked carriers.  

Related Stories
Werk-Brau FHX66 forestry Mulcher on bobcat compact track loader
Compact equipment attachments
Werk-Brau Launches New FHX66, FHX86 Forestry Mulchers (Video)
Werk-Brau Rockhound Landscape Rake
Compact equipment attachments
Werk-Brau Rockhound 72B Landscape Rake Removes Rocks, Levels Ground
Mecalac hydraulic breaker attachment for compact excavators
Compact equipment attachments
Mecalac Debuts New Line of Hydraulic Breakers
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Volvo CE EC230 Electric Excavator
Excavators
New-Generation Volvo EC230 Electric Gets Longer Battery Life, Updated Cab (Video)
The industry's largest electric excavator now boasts 7 to 8 hours of runtime and plenty of cab comforts and tech.
Komatsu 930E power agnostic rigid-frame dump truck in desert
Alternative power
Komatsu Reveals Power-Agnostic 930E Hauler – for Diesel, Electric, Hydrogen
2025 Yamaha Viking VI Ranch Edition Utility Vehicle
Compact equipment
New Models, New Tech: Yamaha Unveils 2025 UTV Lineup
mammoet sk6000 ring crane
Cranes
Mammoet Unveils World’s Largest, Strongest Land-Based Crane
Volvo Construction Equipment L120 Electric Wheel Loader
Wheel Loaders
Volvo CE Unveils 22-Ton L120 Electric Wheel Loader (Video)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More