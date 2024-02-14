Ignite Attachments showed its new heavy-duty breaker for skid steers and compact track loaders at World of Concrete. The ecommerce company also launched light- and standard-duty models.

Ignite Attachments has launched a new line of nitrogen breakers and plans to roll out a new concrete chute bucket soon.

The ecommerce company showed its new attachments for skid steers and compact track loaders at last month’s World of Concrete in Las Vegas.

It also announced that it plans to further expand its products in 2024 to include fluids, lubricants and ground-engaging wear parts like cutting edges and teeth. They, too, will be offered online and through the company’s reseller network.

Nitrogen Breakers

Ignite Attachments The breaker line consists of light, standard and heavy-duty models. The breakers are designed to match skid steer and compact track loader sizes. The breakers come standard with a moil and a chisel, a gauge tool and mounting frame.

They are designed for working on small excavation projects or demolition jobs and can break hard rock and reinforced concrete, the company says. All of the hoses are sheathed in nylon to protect them. The breakers use a universal quick-attach interface, with a dual-mount option available.

Darin Gronwold, Ignite product specialist, explains that the nitrogen breakers deliver more impact energy than a hydraulic breaker, which only relies on the machine's flow. “A nitrogen breaker is a little bit easier on your machine because you don't have to rely on all of that fluid coming from the machine,” he says. “It just gives it a little bit more boost.”

The company says the breakers are designed for long life and minimal maintenance with “a straightforward design that reduces downtime and operational costs.”

The light-duty breaker is designed for loaders with hydraulic flow of 7-13 gallons per minute. It weighs 503 pounds and delivers impact energy of 214-236 foot-pounds.

The standard-duty breaker requires 11-18 gpm. It weighs 840 pounds and delivers 435-465 foot-pounds of impact energy.

The heavy-duty breaker requires 13-24 gpm. It weighs 1,005 pounds and delivers 778-819 pound-feet of impact energy.

Concrete Chute Bucket

Equipment World Ignite is planning to launch a concrete chute bucket for skid steers in the next couple of months. The bucket is designed to carry cement into tight areas for small projects.

Gronwold says it will cost about $1,800 and will save contractors who won’t have to rent a cement truck. That will also save time on not having to rely on a third party for delivery.

The bucket features a removable spout for maneuvering in tight spaces and laser-cut steel and robot welding for durability. The bucket has a capacity of up to ¾-yard.