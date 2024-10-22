The Blue Diamond land grader has an operational width of 84 inches and a box height of 19 inches.

Blue Diamond has rolled out a new land grader for skid steers and compact track loaders for pushing and pulling material. It can also be paired with a bolt-on automatic grade control system.

The blade attachment can articulate up to 8 inches on either side independently of its carrier machine. It also features half-inch-thick, bolt-on front and rear cutting edges with adjustable side edges. Both cutting and side edges are replaceable.

The grader has an operational width of 84 inches and a box height of 19 inches. The front box has a capacity of 17 cubic feet, while the back box has a 10-cubic-foot capacity.

The attachment is designed for standard-flow skid steers and compact track loaders with a max hydraulic flow of 25 gallons per minute. A minimum of 55 horsepower is required.

The grader features rear-positioned wheels that are designed for getting into corners, up against structures and around pillars while also improving travel and stability on graded surfaces, the company says.

The grader weighs 1,472 pounds and attaches to carrier machines by a universal full-sized skid steer mount that is compatible with most machine brands, according to Blue Diamond.

The attachment gets a powder-coat finish, and all hydraulic connectors, cylinders, hoses, valves and solenoids come standard.

A 3D laser receiver kit is optional.

Quick Specs