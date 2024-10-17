Kubota Debuts its Smallest Compact Track Loader Ever – the SVL50x

Don McLoud
Oct 17, 2024
kubota svl50x ctl grading
The new SVL50x is a response to a growing trend, particularly in homebuilding, of denser construction, according to Kubota.
Kubota

Kubota unveiled its smallest compact track loader this week at Equip Expo.

The new SVL50x runs on a 49.6-gross-horsepower Kubota engine and is only 48.5 inches wide for fitting in tight spaces. It also comes with some debut features from Kubota, which has loaded the small loader with lots of tech and other functions for easier operation. Kubota says the “x” stands for “extra.”

The new CTL is a response to a growing trend, particularly in homebuilding, of denser construction, according to Kubota.

“With the trend of putting more houses on less land, and the space between lots getting tighter and tighter, Kubota is filling a need in the market for a narrow, cabbed track loader among construction and landscaping professionals,” says Jerry Corder, Kubota product manager, construction equipment. “The new SVL50x gives operators a smaller, feature-packed machine, some of which have never been seen on a Kubota compact track loader.”

The company lists the new features making their debut on a Kubota CTL:

  • Anti-stall system
  • Auto-idling – saves fuel by reducing engine rpms when control levers are in neutral for more than 4 seconds.
  • Creep mode – slows the machine to a crawl when operating a trencher, snowplow and similar attachments.
  • New undercarriage suspension designed for grading – Front and rear idlers are rigid for stability and accuracy, while the mid-rollers are suspended for added stability and a smooth ride.
  • Kubota Shockless Ride – designed to absorb shock when handling heavy loads. 

Kubota SVL50x CTL interiorKubotaThe SVL50x can be configured with four options, from an open ROPS operator station to a one-piece sealed cabin decked out with Kubota’s premium features.

The one-piece sealed cab “helps prevent dirt, dust, rain and debris from entering the operator space while providing a quiet operating environment,” Kubota says. It comes with a 7-inch color LCD touchscreen for operation functions and information, such as battery charge, hydraulic oil and coolant temperature, auxiliary mode and fuel level. A rearview camera is also standard and is viewed on the touchscreen.

The new CTL delivers max auxiliary hydraulic flow of 20 gallons per minute and can run a variety of attachments like grader, snowplow, mower, auger and broom. Kubota also gave the loader an 8-foot 5.6-inch lift height for loading trucks and containers.

Kubota SVL50x CTL operating snowblowerKubotaOther standard features on the SVL50x:

  • Two-speed drive – top speed in low is 4.8 mph, with high gear topping at 9.9 mph.
  • 14-pin connector.
  • Multifunction grips in the cab.
  • Kubota telematics.

The new SVL50x is set to hit dealerships in the first quarter of 2025. Before its release, the 69-horsepower SVL65-2 was the company’s smallest CTL.

Kubota SVL50x CTL carrying stone on pallet forksKubota

Quick Specs

  • Operating weight: 5,620 lbs.
  • Engine: 49.6 hp Kubota diesel engine
  • Rated operating capacity: 1,176 lbs. at 35% of tipping load
  • Tipping load: 3,360 lbs.
  • Bucket breakout force: 4,900 lbs.
  • Hinge pin height: 8’ 5.6”
  • Max auxiliary flow: 20 gpm at 3,000 psi
  • Width: 48.5”
  • Length: 9’ 9.6”
  • Height: 76.5”
  • Ground pressure: 4.9 psi
  • Ground clearance: 8.3”
