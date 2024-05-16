FAE Intros SCL/SSL Stump Cutter for 75- to 120-Horsepower Skid Steers

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 16, 2024
FAE SCL/SSL stump cuter attachment for skid steers
FAE

FAE’s new SCL/SSL stump cutter for 75- to 120-horsepower skid steers can shred stumps and roots up to 20 inches deep.

It is ideal for removing stumps in forests and parks, on roadsides, by riverbanks and in agricultural settings, the company says.

The SCL/SSL’s lateral oscillation with proportional hydraulic swing controls allows operators to swing the unit back and forth to grind stumps up to 16 inches in diameter without repositioning the machine.

It features a disc rotor and a support blade for stability during operation. FAE’s L/1 or L/2 teeth, both ideal for exposed or buried stumps, fit the attachment and come standard.

The fixed direct drive piston motor reduces maintenance and allows for a more compact design, the company says. A Plug & Play adapter cable makes connecting to most skid steers on the market easy.

To see the SCL/SSL in action, check out the video below:

