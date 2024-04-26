Firstgreen Industries expanded its line of all-electric, cabinless skid steers with the Rockeat 700 and 1200 models.

Firstgreen Industries has expanded its line of cabinless, electric skid steers with the new Rockeat models.

Offering near-silent operation, the skid steers produce zero carbon emissions and include minimal operating fluids.

The Rockeats come in two models, the 700 and 1200. The 700 is 67 inches wide, and the 1200 comes in at 71 inches wide.

Both styles are compatible with either lead-acid or lithium-ion batteries, depending on the operator's preference. Rockeat machines are charged using standard 110-volt or 220-volt outlets.

According to Firstgreen, the standard 96-volt battery has a 280 Ah capacity and can be fully charged in 5 hours. A fast-charge option is available. Depending on the type of battery installed, the Rockeat machines can sustain up to 8 hours of continuous operation. The machines are powered by 36.2-horsepower motors that deliver a maximum torque of 89 pound-feet.

Firstgreen says the Rockeat 700 model can carry a maximum load of 1,500 pounds, and the Rockeat 1200 tops out at 3,300 pounds.

Firstgreen Industries “We are thrilled to introduce Rockeat skid steers to the U.S. market, which represents a significant leap forward in safety and sustainability for traditionally dangerous, high-emission industries like construction and mining,” said Marcus Suess, chief operating officer for Firstgreen Industries in North America.

Formerly known as Kovaco Electric, the company introduced the first commercially available full-size electric skid steer, the Elise, in 2021. This was followed a few years later with the unveiling of the “world’s first cabinless remotely operated electric skid steer,” dubbed the Elise CBL.

Designed with a low clearance, a 360-degree camera, and remote operability, Rockeat machines expand the company's focus on safety and efficiency in mining, construction, and other hazardous industries.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics in 2022, an object or equipment caused 484 workplace fatalities, with about 75% involving heavy equipment. In addition, mining fatalities reportedly went up by 31% from 2022 to 2023, and construction fatalities continued to increase.

"With continued national support to accelerate the expansion of critical mineral mining projects on home soil, we take great pride in offering a solution that not only addresses pressing environmental concerns but also contributes to the resurgence of the homegrown industry,” Suess said.

With no operator on or in the machine, it can access hazardous or contaminated environments. Firstgreen says the Danfoss-developed remote and the 360-degree camera give the operator control to make accurate and refined movements, increasing precision during excavation or material handling. The machines are designed with a low profile to navigate and function in confined or restricted spaces.

Four individual speeds that can be fine-tuned by the operator are available for both hydraulic and travel functions.

The remote control is also compatible with Rockeat attachments and other Firstgreen electric or standard hydraulic attachments. As a backup for control, the Rockeat models can be accessed and controlled via the Firstgreen app.

Firstgreen Industries



Quick Specs

Rockeat 700

Operating weight: 5,622 lbs.

Overall width: 66.9 in.

Max load capacity: 1,543 lbs.

Tipping load: 3,086 lbs.

Max total weight: 7,165 lbs.

Battery capacity: 280 Ah

Nominal battery energy: 24.1 kWh

Rockeat 1200