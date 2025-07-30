Toyota Reveals 2026 Tundra with Engine Choices, New Standard Features

Don McLoud
Jul 30, 2025
Updated Jul 31, 2025
2026 Toyota Tundra Platinum
2026 Toyota Tundra Platinum
Toyota

Toyota has revealed its 2026 Tundra pickup trucks, with choice of two engines, larger gas tank, standard tow hitch and off-road upgrades, among other features.

MSRPs range for the full-size truck from the 4x2 SR Double Cab at $41,260 to the 4x4 Capstone CrewMax at $80,800. Toyota will offer the following grades for the 2026 model year: SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, 1794 Edition, Capstone and TRD Pro.

The new model maintains its 12,000-pound towing capacity and 1,940-pound payload. It also offers the same twin-turbo V6 gas and hybrid engine options as the 2025 Tundra. The i-Force twin turbo delivers 389 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque. The i-Force Max hybrid has 437 net combined horsepower at 5,200 rpm, and 583 pound-feet of torque at 2,400 rpm.

New standard features for all grades: a larger 32.2-gallon gas tank, a tow hitch and 7/4 pin connector.

Configuration options include double cab or longer crew cab with bed lengths of 5.5, 6.5 or 8.1 feet. All the double cab models will now have air vents on the rear center console. All grades with single-zone climate control will get the smartflow management system, Toyota says. All Tundras will also get a power release tailgate. A power close tailgate with knee-lift assist is an available option.

The Tundra has a standard 8-inch or an optional 14-inch touchscreen compatible with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For Off-Road

2026 Toyota Tundra TRD Rally Package2026 Toyota Tundra TRD Rally PackageToyotaThose choosing the off-road TRD Pro can get ISO Dynamic seats. Power running boards will be available for the Platinum and 1794 off-road packages.

Standard upgrades on the TRD Pro models, according to Toyota, include:

  • Multi-Terrain Select – adjustable settings to help control wheel spin on a variety of terrain.
  • Crawl Control – low-speed, off-road cruise control.
  • Downhill Assist Control – limits speed when descending slopes.
  • Electronically locking rear differential – increases traction in 4WD Low.
  • Multi-Terrain Monitor – pressing a button on the console activates front, rear and side-camera views on the center display.

The TRD Pro can come in a new exterior Wave Maker color. A TRD 3-inch Lift Kit and Tow Tech Package are also now available on the TRD Rally Package.

The new Wave Maker color available for 2026 Tundra TRD Pro models.The new Wave Maker color available for 2026 Tundra TRD Pro models. Toyota

For the Fancy

Those willing to pay extra for luxury have some additional options for the 2026 model.

The Capstone offers Shale Premium Textured leather-trimmed seats.

The Limited grade will get leather-trimmed seats in both black and gray with a new pattern. The black seats get white stitching, while the gray seats have black stitching.

2026 Tundra Capstone2026 Tundra CapstoneToyota

For Safety

Toyota is making its Safety Sense 2.5 standard on all Tundras. The system includes:

  • Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
  • Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
  • Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist
  • Lane Tracing Assist
  • Road Sign Assist – recognizes certain road sign information using a forward-facing camera and shows the signs on the dashboard display.
  • Automatic High Beams – detects preceding or oncoming vehicles and switches between high- and low-beam headlights.
  • Rear Seat Reminder – detects when a rear door was opened within 10 minutes of the vehicle being turned on, or at any time after the vehicle has been turned on. “Once detected, it flashes a reminder message in the instrument cluster after the engine is turned off, accompanied by multitone chimes.”

Optional safety features include:

  • Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking – applies brake control when there’s a possibility of a collision with a stationary object, such as while parking.

What It Costs

Here’s Toyota’s pricing list for the 2026 Tundra:

2026 Tundra Prices

These are manufacturer's suggested retail prices as of July 24, 2025, and do not include $2,095 delivery, processing and handling fee.These are manufacturer's suggested retail prices as of July 24, 2025, and do not include $2,095 delivery, processing and handling fee.Toyota

 

 

