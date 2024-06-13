Built upon the legacy of its popular G-Series machines, Deere has added five new large-frame compact loaders to its P-Tier lineup: the 330 and 334 P-Tier skid steer loaders and the 331, 333 and 335 P-Tier compact track loaders.

The redesigned models come equipped with a brand-new one-piece cab design with premium options, new technology capabilities, and increased operating power.

Designed to pair with the new loaders, Deere also debuted three new attachments, including the CP40G Cold Planer and MK76 and MH72D Mulching Heads, as well as enhancements to the Quick-Tatch coupler system.

Before we dive into the features, here’s a look at how the specs stack up:

John Deere

Deere has completely redesigned the cabs on the new P-Tier models, giving operators more space and a quieter environment. The "one-piece cabs" are sealed, pressurized, and isolated from the frame, resulting in reduced outside noise and better protection from the elements. They also feature a new premium heated and ventilated seat.

An 8-inch touch-screen display comes standard on the 334 and 335 P-Tier and as an option on the full P-Tier line-up. Machine settings and information can be accessed and customized to operator preferences on the display, including hands-free Bluetooth and Onboard Grade Indicate. OnBoard Grade displays the cross-slope and main-fall of the machine in either degrees or percent and allows operators to use a relative benchmark to assist in holding a desired grade.

The optimized joystick controllers feature “easy to reach and adjustable controls that offer personalized setup.” The new 25 Button SSM puts all functions in one spot, eliminates rocker switches, and makes it easier to quickly make machine adjustments while operating, Deere says.

The tilt-up cab offers ground-level access to the engine, drivetrain and undercarriage, allowing a single operator or technician to work on the machine by raising the boom and enabling the in-cab mechanical lockout system.

Cab modifications have increased visibility by 20% over G-Series loaders, with improved sightlines out the front, sides and rear of the machine.

Tech Enhancements

The 333 and 335 P-Tier loaders can be equipped with SmartGrade Ready, including 2D grade control or 3D SmartGrade with Topcon, which gives operators efficiency and accuracy advantages. A new hydraulic system also provides enhanced capabilities and control.

The On Board Diagnostics system provides detailed information on current machine settings and any active codes. With the premium monitor option, any active diagnostic trouble codes will also contain more detailed descriptions about the issue, not just a code number.

Two brand new technologies, Attachment Manager and Surround View, make their debut on the P-Tier models.

Attachment Manager applies preprogrammed flow and pressure for John Deere attachments, resulting in optimal productivity and reduced risk of damage, Deere says. The system displays the key attachment parameters on the screen while running and saves performance parameters for the tool. It is available as an upgrade on the 330, 331 and 333 P-Tier machines and standard on the 334 and 335 P-Tier models.

Surround View technology, available on all P-Tier models, stitches together views from two boom-mounted cameras and the rearview camera to provide a 270-degree view of the sides and rear of the machine on a dedicated monitor. When reversing, the display automatically switches to the rearview camera.

In addition, John Deere Operations Center will continue to be included on all large-frame CTL and SSL, enabling fleet managers to monitor machine location, codes, fuel usage and other key features more efficiently, as well as share data with dealer partners.

John Deere

Along with the new loader models, Deere has also released three new attachments and updated its Quick-Tach coupler system.

Powered by Wirtgen Group milling machine and cutting technology, the CP40G Cold Planer, provides intuitive in-cab controls, including tilt float activation for pass matching across rolling terrain. It can slide horizontally from left to right, and visible indicators show side plate depth, tilt angle, and milling drum cut boundary to ensure accuracy. Optional features include a pressure gauge that aids in monitoring milling performance and a water tank for dust suppression. The CP40G is compatible with the 333, 334 and 335 P-Tier machines.

The MK76 and MH72D Mulching Heads produce the finest vegetation chip of all Deere mulchers, the company says. The new heads fit the 333, 334 and 335 P-Tier models. The optimized knife-style head on the MK76 is ideal for fibrous vegetation. Discharge is widely broadcast to reduce piles.

A full overhaul of the John Deere Quik-Tatch coupler, including installation implementation and design improvements, reduces downtime by allowing operators to easily switch between attachments.