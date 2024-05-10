Loftness’ new 24SG Stump Ax stump grinder attachment has a smaller 24-inch cutting wheel for use on lower-flow skid steers and excavators with 17 to 35.9 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow and 30 to 80 hydraulic horsepower.
The 110cc high-torque radial piston motor provides ample power and fast recovery rates, the company says.
Similar to the original Stump Ax for higher-flow equipment, the 24SG has a rigid mount. This allows operators to work faster by repositioning the carrier rather than swinging the cutting wheel. The attachment’s angled hitch and forward-reaching boom offer operators good visibility while working.
Cut-outs on the Phantom Wheel create a see-through effect during operation to further enhance visibility. The 24SG is equipped with high-strength Leonardi Tomahawk teeth for faster cutting. The chain deflector helps keep wood chips down during discharge.
It can be ordered with either a universal skid steer mount or a custom excavator mount with or without pins.
Quick Specs:
- Wheel diameter: 24 inches
- Number of teeth: 30
- Hydraulic horsepower range: 30-80
- Hydraulic motor displacement: 110cc
- Hydraulic flow range: 17-35.9 gallons per minute
- Max psi: 5,000
- Height: 48 inches
- Length: 56.5 inches
- Width: 57.25 inches
- Weight (base unit/no mount): 579 pounds
- Weight (with skid loader mount): 1,015 pounds