Loftness’ new 24SG Stump Ax stump grinder attachment has a smaller 24-inch cutting wheel for use on lower-flow skid steers and excavators with 17 to 35.9 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow and 30 to 80 hydraulic horsepower.

The 110cc high-torque radial piston motor provides ample power and fast recovery rates, the company says.

Similar to the original Stump Ax for higher-flow equipment, the 24SG has a rigid mount. This allows operators to work faster by repositioning the carrier rather than swinging the cutting wheel. The attachment’s angled hitch and forward-reaching boom offer operators good visibility while working.

Cut-outs on the Phantom Wheel create a see-through effect during operation to further enhance visibility. The 24SG is equipped with high-strength Leonardi Tomahawk teeth for faster cutting. The chain deflector helps keep wood chips down during discharge.

It can be ordered with either a universal skid steer mount or a custom excavator mount with or without pins.

Quick Specs: