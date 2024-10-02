Yanmar Continues Compact Track Loader Rollout with New Midsize TL80VS

Yanmar TL80VS Compact Track Loader
The TL80VS is Yanmar's third compact track loader to hit the market.
Yanmar

Yanmar says its new 9,610-pound TL80VS compact track loader “punches above its weight class” with a 74-horsepower Tier 4 Final diesel engine and 2,900 pounds of rated operating capacity.  

The TL80VS joins the TL65RS, TL75VS and TL100VS in Yanmar’s new line of CTLs. The company has also rolled out a new line of branded attachments to pair with the loaders.

Designed for construction, utility and rental applications, the vertical-lift CTL has a 10-foot 6.5-inch bucket pin height for truck loading and other at-height tasks. It has a maximum travel speed of 8 mph.  

The TL80VS can be optioned with 34.4 gallons per minute of high flow at 3,771 psi. Standard flow is 24.7 gallons per minute at 3,480 psi.

“This machine’s capability provides similar performance to larger machines while maintaining the agility of a more compact unit," says Peter Ovrebo, product management director for North America, Yanmar Compact Equipment North America.

[Watch: Yanmar vs. ASV CTLs – What’s the Difference?]

Buyers can choose between ROPS or an all-weather cab with a curved glass door and heat and air conditioning. Both models offer 360-degree visibility to the jobsite and a roof escape hatch for added safety.

Inside the cab, the TL80VS comes equipped with a standard mechanical suspension seat, fixed joystick controls and a 7-inch touchscreen display. The optional backup camera is viewable on the display.

The torsion axle suspended undercarriage features a pivot link system at the rear axle. The linkage technology uses a spring load that reduces oscillation and stabilizes the machine for improved ride quality and material retention, Yanmar says.

Tech Additions

The TL80VS includes multiple technology options to increase productivity and make operating the machine easier for operators of all experience levels.

  • Self-leveling technology and dual-direction capabilities: Automatically levels the load when raising and lowering loader arms.
  • Return-to-position technology: Sets a designated height for the loader arms.
  • Work tool positioner: Selects a preset for the angle of the attachment, simplifying repetitive tasks.
  • Auto two-speed: Optimizes the loader’s speed by automatically shifting the machine between low- and high-speed for a smoother transition and more control.
  • Speed-sensitive ride control: Improves material retention at higher speeds without the need to actively switch the feature off when converting to slower-moving applications.
  • SmartAssist Remote telematics: Monitors the machine, providing error detection and notification to real-time operational status updates and daily work reports. An integrated theft protection feature lets owners set a range from a specific location and trigger an alert if the machine goes outside the range.

Service and Support

Daily checkpoints are easily accessible thanks to the machine’s removable skid plates, three-panel engine access and a swing-out radiator that can be opened without tools.

Yanmar says the TL80VS’s 2-year/2,000-hour warranty, rugged undercarriage, and steel-embedded rubber tracks, provide “construction-grade dependability.”

The heavy-duty bar-tread tracks provide increased durability and complement the undercarriage through improved ride quality and reduced vibration. A 1-year/1,000-hour track warranty also comes standard.

Quick Specs

  • Operating Weight: 9,610 pounds
  • Horsepower: 74 horsepower
  • Hydraulic Flow: 34.3 gpm
  • Rated Operating Capacity: 2,900 pounds
