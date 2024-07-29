Diamond Mowers Launches SK Rooftop Cooler for Skid Steers, CTLs

Jul 29, 2024
diamond mowers sk rooftop cooler atop bobcat compact track loader
The SK Rooftop Cooler prevents overheating of hydraulic oil and components when running mulchers and mowers in high-flow operations, like clearing land.
Diamond Mowers

Diamond Mowers has introduced a new rooftop cooler to prevent hydraulic overheating when running high-flow mulchers and mowers when clearing land with skid steers and compact track loaders.

The SK Rooftop Cooler requires no welding to attach to select Bobcat R Series and John Deere models. It weighs 260 pounds and comes with a mounting bracket to attach to the roof.

“This system works by using a fan to draw air through a cooler, which cools hydraulic fluid as it passes through,” says Dan Stachel, executive vice president of Diamond Mowers. “The cooled oil is then recirculated back into the system to ensure the equipment remains operating within an optimal temperature range.” 

The device enables longer operating hours and reduces maintenance problems, as well as extends the life of hydraulic components, the company says. It helps prevent fluid degradation, reduced performance, overheating and equipment failure.

The cooler has a heat rejection capability of 140,000 BTU per hour. Its two, 12-inch auto-reversing electric fans allow oil to “quickly reach its optimal temperature before turning on and circulating massive amounts of air to prevent overheating.”

man lifting cover of diamond mowers' sk rooftop coolerThe SK Rooftop Cooler requires no welding to attach to a CTL or skid steer.Diamond MowersA heavy-duty, laser cut lid promotes adequate airflow and protects internal components from branches and debris, according to Diamond Mowers. It also has a removable debris screen that slides out for cleaning and maintenance.

The Rooftop Cooler can be purchased individually or as part of a Forestry Package combined with Diamond Mowers’ specially designed Command Couplers and a Safety Glass kit, which provides a half-inch-thick polycarbonate protective shield to protect the operator from debris.

The cooler is 14.7 inches high, 33.9 inches wide and 44.6 inches long. It is compatible with these Bobcat loaders: T750, T770, T870, S750, S770 and S850. And it runs on these Deere loaders: 331G, 333G, 330G and 332G.

