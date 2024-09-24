Werk-Brau's new FHX66 forestry mulcher can run on hydraulic flows as low as 17 gallons per minute on skid steers and compact track loaders.

Werk-Brau is introducing its newly branded FHX66 and FHX86 Defender Forestry Mulchers for skid steers and compact track loaders.

Both attachments can cut material up to 10 inches in diameter intermittently and up to 6 inches in diameter continuously, the company says. The FHX66 requires hydraulic flow of 17 gallons per minute and 3,350 psi. The FHX86 needs at least 29 gallons per minute of flow and 4,500 psi.

The FHX66 has a cutting width of 54 inches. The FHX86 cuts at widths up to 78 inches. The mulchers are ideal for property maintenance and right-of-way clearing, the company says.

The attachments come through a partnership with Valley Tool Manufacturing to provide Werk-Brau-branded BrushHound mulchers, brush shredders and flail mowers, and RockHound landscape rakes through Werk-Brau’s nationwide dealer network. Werk-Brau dealers also service the attachments.

The FHX66 comes with a 12.75-inch-diameter cutting drum, which features ¾-inch-thick and 36 Quadco Quad Tooth cutter knives. The 2-inch, one-piece knives are made of alloy steel can are replaceable and rotatable with four cutting edges.

The FHX86 has 50 Quadco knives.

The forestry mulchers include the following standard features:

Abrasion-resistant liner.

High-strength, cogged carbon chain timing belt for increased efficiency, power and torque.

Electronically balanced cutter drum with serviceable hubs for smoother operation.

Adjustable brush/tree bumper that pushes debris into the cutting path.

To watch the FHX86 in action, check out Werk-Brau’s video below:

Quick Specs FHX66:

Cutting Width: 54”

Weight: 2,300 lbs.

Number of knives: 36

Hydraulic-flow requirement: 17-45 gpm

Required hydraulic pressure: 3,350 psi

Motor type: gear

Quick Specs FHX86: