The landscaping attachment can be hooked up to a skid steer or a tractor with a 3-point hitch.

Dubbed “the original skid steer implement,” Werk-Brau has introduced its own landscape rake attachment, designed to remove rocks, level ground before sod application, or prepare seedbeds.

The Rockhound 72B eliminates hand raking by picking up rocks as small as ¾ inch and up to 8 inches.

Werk-Brau says that as the soil is leveled, the Rockhound picks up rocks and other debris and puts them in the bucket. A hydraulic cylinder opens the top cover to dump collected material. Skid shoes allow the operator to adjust the depth and limit wear, while rake bars and a cutting edge provide better leveling for longer ground contact.

The high-strength T-1 teeth are mounted to double-channel replaceable, bolt-on, reversible tooth bars. A case drain is not required.

An optional adapter plate allows the RockHound 72B-3 to be hooked up to a tractor with a three-point hitch.