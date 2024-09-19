Ignite Attachments Unveils Skid Steer & CTL Angle Broom

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Sep 19, 2024
photo of Ignite Attachments' new angle broom
The broom features a 22.5-inch operating height, improving sightlines in front and to the sides of the attachment.
Ignite Attachments

Ignite Attachments has launched a new angle broom for skid steers and compact track loaders.

The broom features a 22.5-inch operating height, improving sight lines in front and to the sides of the attachment and improving operability in confined spaces, the company says.

“Our team worked closely with parks and rec managers and landscape professionals to identify key pain points with current angle broom options,” said Trisha Pearson, business director for Ignite Attachments. “A better view of the area you’re sweeping was a major concern across the board.”

Operators can purchase the unit in either 72- or 84-inch working widths and can choose between a manual or hydraulic angling option with a universal harness that works for any brand skid steer or compact track loader. Either width option will allow for 25-degree max angle from the center.  

Looking at durability, the angle broom uses replaceable 24-inch diameter polycarbonate bristle wafers and allows operators to remove and rotate the drum 180 degrees for even wear across the unit. Operators will also find zinc-coated pins and drum carrier components and a motor-protecting guard for protection in confined spaces, as well Faster flat-faced couplers and full nylon hose sleeves.

Other recent product launches from Ignite Attachments include mini grapples, nitrogen breakers and mini excavator augers.

Ignite Attachments launched in 2022 with a direct-to-consumer distribution model, catering to the construction, rental, agricultural and landscape industries. 

