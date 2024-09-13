ASV’s midsized RT-65 compact track loader has been given a ground-up overhaul, getting a new engine from sister company Yanmar, plus new hydraulics, electronic controls, wiring, pumps, hoses, frame and more.

The radial lift loader designed for landscaping and construction applications trades in its 67-horsepower Deutz diesel engine for an equivalent horsepower Yanmar diesel engine. It offers 21.4 gpm of standard hydraulic flow or 26.7 gpm with the optional high-flow package.

Shedding some weight, the new RT-65 weighs in at 7,385 pounds, nearly 100 pounds less than its predecessor. It has a 2,000-pound rated operating capacity, up from 1,925 pounds, and a 5,714-pound tipping load, a 214-pound improvement over the previous model. ASV says the loader’s efficient cooling system and optimized hydraulics allow the machine to operate at 100% load, 100% of the time up to 118 degrees Fahrenheit.

The RT-65 comes with ASV’s flagship Posi-Track undercarriage, which includes a suspension system made up of two independent torsion axles. The torsion axles enable more ground contact, increased pushing power and ground pressure as low as 4.2 psi, ASV says. The loader can hit speeds up to 9.1 miles per hour.

Cab Comforts

The RT-65 gets ASV’s Max Series cab, which includes 360-degree visibility, a 7-inch color display, and a backup camera for optimal visibility. The display provides monitoring tools, shows the view from the backup camera and integrates with service schedules and history.

The addition of electronic controls has reduced the number of switches inside the cab, creating a more ergonomic operating environment. Operator comfort is further enhanced by the fully adjustable suspended seat and the machine’s torsion axle suspension.

A roof escape hatch also comes standard for added safety.

Performance add-ons

Numerous optional technology features can help both new and experienced operators boost productivity and reduce repetitive tasks.

Features include:

Auto 2-speed creates a smooth transition between low- and high-speed modes for improved control while working in tight places or applications that require finite control.

creates a smooth transition between low- and high-speed modes for improved control while working in tight places or applications that require finite control. Speed-sensitive ride control offers operators greater material retention at higher speeds without needing to actively switch the feature off during slow-moving applications, such as grading.

offers operators greater material retention at higher speeds without needing to actively switch the feature off during slow-moving applications, such as grading. Self-leveling technology uses dual-direction capabilities to automatically level the load both while raising and lowering the loader arms.

uses dual-direction capabilities to automatically level the load both while raising and lowering the loader arms. The work-tool positioner lets operators create a preset for the angle of the attachment based on the task at hand, allowing return to position at the push of a button.

lets operators create a preset for the angle of the attachment based on the task at hand, allowing return to position at the push of a button. Return-to-position technology complements the work-tool positioner by allowing operators to set a designated height for the loader arms. The features can be paired together or used independently.

Serviceability

Thanks to the RT-65’s swing-out radiator, top hood, and side doors, all sides of the engine compartment are easily accessible. The machine’s cooler also swings out with the door for regular cleaning.

Unlike the previous Deutz engine, the new Yanmar engine can be serviced by ASV dealers, saving owners a separate trip for maintenance needs.

The Yanmar SmartAssist telematics system is optional and offers features ranging from error detection and notification to real-time operational status updates and daily work reports. The telematics system also includes integrated theft protection. Owners can set a range from a specific location and trigger an alert if that range is exceeded.

The RT-65 comes with a two-year, 2,000-hour warranty. The warranty includes a no-derailment guarantee and covers the tracks for the entire warranty period.

Quick Specs